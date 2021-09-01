Roger Federer (left) holds his trophy and Andy Roddick holds the runners-up plate, after Federer defeated Roddick to win the 2009 men's singles championship on the Centre Court at Wimbledon in in London. Roddick will be competing at the Greenbrier resort on Sept. 13.
The ninth annual Greenbrier Champions Tennis Classic, set to take place on Sept. 13 at Center Court at Creekside in White Sulphur Springs, will have a slightly different look this year.
This year's event will be part of the Champions Series Tour featuring four pro tennis players: Andy Roddick, James Blake, Marcos Baghdatis and Tommy Haas. The winner of the day-long tournament will be awarded $25,000.
Competitors in the tournament have strong resumes. Roddick, of the United States, is a former World No. 1 and 2003 U.S. Open champion and made the finals at Wimbledon in 2004, 2005 and 2009.
Blake, of the United States, has earned a World No. 4 singles ranking and has reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open (2008) and the U.S. Open (2005, 2006). Blake is the first Black player since Arthur Ashe to reach the top 10 in the ATP rankings.
Baghdatis, of Cyprus, is a former World No. 8 singles player who defeated Roddick in the 2006 Australian Open before losing to Rodger Federer in the final.
Haas, who was born in Germany but moved to Florida at age 11, has achieved a No. 2 World ranking and reached the semifinals at Wimbledon in 2009.
The day begins with a clinic featuring Haas and Baghdatis at 11 a.m., followed by a noon clinic with Roddick and Blake. At 1 p.m. there will be a player party lunch Q&A with all players.
At 2:30 p.m., the tournament begins as Haas takes on Blake in the first semifinal before Roddick takes on Baghdatis at 3:30 in the second semifinal. Semifinal winners will face off for the prize in the final which is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. The schedule is subject to change.