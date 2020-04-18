The announcement that A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, formerly the Greenbrier Classic, would be canceled for the remainder of its contract on Thursday and it left countless memories and emotions for people around the Mountain State in its wake. From fans to journalists and even former players of the event, everyone seems to have their own stories about the event that lasted 10 years.
But perhaps no one worked as close with the event as Ken Tackett and Brad Ullman and the rest of the employees at the West Virginia Golf Association over the last decade.
Tackett was the executive director until 2013 until he became a rules official for the PGA Tour. He still makes his home in the Kanawha Valley and returned to the event with the Tour in the years after his departure from the WVGA. Ullman was promoted from director of operations to executive director in 2014 after Tackett left.
“I certainly will remember someone jumping out of an airplane and delivering the trophy to the 18th green – if that isn’t a way to go out, I don’t know what is,” Ullman said. “I’ll remember us preparing for one of our events and there was a buzz around about this press conference that was coming. Nobody knew what was going on and sure enough, it was to let the world know that a PGA Tour event was coming to The Greenbrier.”
“The announcement came after an economic downturn and a spot had opened up on the Tour,” Tackett explained. “Mr. [Jim] Justice had just taken ownership over and was getting The Greenbrier back established and the facility updated and things. There was a real excitement around the game of golf and what he tried to inject into the game and our state. West Virginia was so fired up to have a tour event here. Now, there are definitely some wonderful memories.”
The tournament gathered a ton of momentum in its early years, starting with Stuart Appleby’s historic 59 in the final round to win the inaugural event in 2010. From the beginning, the event awarded an exemption to the winner of the WVGA’s West Virginia Amateur, a tournament scheduled to hold its 101st installment this year at The Greenbrier.
“We were at the State Am when it happened,” Tackett said. “It happened so quick that we weren’t even able to market it for the first year. It was just the magic of it, the history of the Amateur and Mr. Justice understanding that place. He’s a sports enthusiast, he understands the game of golf and it wasn’t done half-heartedly. It’s important to know that the State Amateur is only for West Virginians to play in, and it was cool to have that for so long.”
Among the many charities the event donated to over its run, the WVGA and its First Tee of West Virginia initiative, which brings the game to children around the state, also benefited and it’s something that Ullman said is one of his biggest takeaways from the event.
“Just the numerous charities that The Greenbrier donated to around our state, it’s remarkable,” Ullman said.
Tackett said the thing that most sticks out is the Old White TPC and the way it played while in the face of the game’s best.
“The Old White definitely stood up,” Tackett said. “If you look at player surveys, it’s always one of the top 10 stops on the PGA Tour because the players respect the design and the template-type golf holes. It’s really unique. It’s something that [Tour pro] Davis Love III and I spoke about was how wonderful the redo was after the flood [in 2016]. Everyone appreciates the history of that golf course.
“And also, fans and players were blown away by the depth of knowledge of the average golf fan in West Virginia. There’s a negative perception of West Virginians in the national media at times, but they were blown away by how golf savvy the fans are here.”
In addition to ravaging the state, that flood also forced the cancellation of the 2016 event, which in turn slowed the event”s momentum considerably. Though the redesigned and restored course was tremendous, gone were the concerts that had previously come with the event and, slowly but surely, attendance and interest dipped, culminating in last fall’s event.
Tackett said that was too much to overcome.
“The flood took so much wind out of their sail,” Tackett said. “We had so many deaths in the state, it was so much more than the golf tournament. You were trying to put everything in perspective. It gave the community and sports fans something to rally around, but it’s hard to miss that year and the momentum, especially early.
“Things tend to follow a timeline and have a life cycle and we saw it. It started with an economic recession, it had two natural disasters in the middle [the derecho of 2012 and the flood] and ended with a pandemic. But whatever you think or don’t think, Jim Justice’s vision was getting it done and doing it right. He always wanted everything to be the best.”