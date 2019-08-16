A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, the PGA Tour stop in White Sulphur Springs, is now free to attend.
Golf fans can register for complimentary tickets to the event, scheduled for Sept. 9-15 at The Old White TPC at The Greenbrier resort, starting at 11 a.m. Friday by going to AMilitaryTribute.com/Tickets. The free admission comes through a donation from Bluestone Resources, Inc., to The Greenbrier to cover 30,000 complementary tickets and the cost of many of the prize giveaways.
Bluestone’s CEO is Jay Justice. The Greenbrier’s president is Dr. Jill Justice. Both are children of Gov. Jim Justice, who owns both Bluestone and The Greenbrier.
The tournament, formerly called the Greenbrier Classic, is in its first year of its new spot on the PGA Tour calendar. Until 2018, the event had occupied the popular Independence Day week on the schedule. That changed with the 2019-20 schedule, as A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier became the PGA Tour season opener. The 3M Open in Minnesota now occupies the Independence Day spot the Greenbrier tournament once held.
That puts A Military Tribute in direct competition with events it hadn’t shared the week with before. West Virginia University’s football team hosts North Carolina State and Marshall University’s football team hosts Ohio on the Saturday of the tournament, and high school football is scheduled throughout the state that Friday.
The tournament has a full week of events to celebrate the military and first responders. Former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge, the first Secretary of Homeland Security, will serve as the tournament’s honorary chairman. A Salute to Service dinner will be held Sept. 10 so participants in the pro-am can dine with military members and first responders. On Sept. 11, a remembrance ceremony will be held starting at 8:46 a.m. on The Old White, which will include a moment of silence and musical tribute. The Ford Oval of Honor will be presented to Col. Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (Ret.) and Sgt. Brent Casey at 3:30 p.m. that day and a Parade of Freedom will be held in White Sulphur Springs at 5 p.m.
Also, when patrons register for their complementary tickets, they can provide the name of a living military member or first responder they consider to be an “Everyday Hero.” Those names will be placed on the Greenbrier Wall of Honor, to be displayed throughout the tournament. Those names also will be entered into a pool of prize drawings, including a $25,000 cash prize for every hole-in-one on No. 18, a $2,500 cash prize for every eagle on No. 17 and a $1,000 cash prize for every birdie on No. 18. One name will be drawn as the last group approaches the 18th green on Sept. 14 to win a $50,000 cash prize.
Each time a ticket-holder is selected, he or she will have until the gates close that day to claim the prize on behalf of the name he or she entered. If the prize is not claimed, a new name will be drawn.