A trio of the world’s top 25 golfers will headline A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier when the PGA Tour stop begins next week in White Sulphur Springs.
The tournament’s field was set and announced Friday evening. Along with the three contestants within the latest top 25 of the World Golf Rankings, 18 more of the top 100 are scheduled to participate.
While no one in the world’s top 10 will attend, world No. 11 Bryson DeChambeau will be there, along with No. 24 Mark Leishman and No. 25 Bubba Watson. Four more in the top 50 will join them — last year’s winner at The Old White TPC, No. 34 Kevin Na, No. 38 Keegan Bradley, No. 46 Cameron Smith and No. 48 Byeong Hun An.
The field also includes No. 54 Jason Kokrak, No. 55 Sungjae Kim, No. 61 J.B. Holmes, No. 63 Tom Lewis, No. 70 Scott Piercy, No. 79 Sung Kang, No. 82 Brandon Grace, No. 84 Russell Knox, No. 85 Joaquin Neimann, No. 87 Scottie Sheffler, No. 91 Joel Dahmen, No. 93 Nate Lashley, No. 96 Brian Harman and No. 99 Kevin Streelman.
Crowd favorite John Daly, a two-time major winner, is back for another year. His are two of the nine majors won by players in the field. Daly, Watson and Zach Johnson each have won two, while Bradley, Jimmy Walker and Jason Dufner each have won one.
Among players of local interest, former Tug Valley High and Marshall golfer Davey Jude will participate, as will former Bridgeport High and current Georgia Southern golfer Mason Williams. Williams earned his spot by winning the West Virginia Amateur in August. Former Capital High and Marshall golfer Christian Brand will compete for a spot in the tournament’s Monday qualifier on the Cobb Course at the Resort at Glade Springs.
The field also includes 10 players who earned Tour victories last season and all 10 players named to PGATOUR.com’s “Top 10 Rookies to Watch” for the 2019-20 season.
While plenty of golfers are returning to the Greenbrier, a number of golfers whose names have filled the field are not, most notably Phil Mickelson. The five-time major winner was named the tournament’s PGA Tour ambassador in 2016, but his inclusion in last tournament’s field didn’t come until the last day to commit.
Three past champions of the tournament, formerly called The Greenbrier Classic, are not in this year’s field — Xander Schauffele, Angel Cabrera and Jonas Blixt. Nor are Vijay Singh and Jim Furyk.
This year is the first that the tournament will be played in its new slot on the PGA Tour. Every previous tournament until this year’s was played during the week of the Independence Day holiday. This year, A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier will open the PGA Tour season.
Practice rounds will be held on The Old White on Monday and Tuesday, while the celebrity pro-am will be held Wednesday and the tournament will be held Thursday through Sunday. Complimentary tickets for the event are available. To register, go to AMilitaryTribute.com.