20230329 svbaseball 16.jpg
Hurricane's Tyson Skinner gets caught in a rundown as the Redskins take on Spring Valley in a high school baseball game on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Lola Meeks Field in Hurricane.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HURRICANE — It took a bulldog to stop a wolf.

Hurricane senior pitcher Owen Gress pitched a complete-game one-hitter on Tuesday at Lola Meeks Field to give the Redskins a 7-1 victory at home over previously unbeaten Spring Valley.

