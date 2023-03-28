HURRICANE — It took a bulldog to stop a wolf.
Hurricane senior pitcher Owen Gress pitched a complete-game one-hitter on Tuesday at Lola Meeks Field to give the Redskins a 7-1 victory at home over previously unbeaten Spring Valley.
Gress tossed 96 pitches in just his second start this spring to earn his first win of the season and improve the Redskins to 5-2.
“Owen was a bulldog,” Hurricane coach Brian Sutphin said. “There’s an inner toughness there. We’re glad he’s on our side.”
Sutphin said he never considered pulling Gress when his starting pitcher ran into trouble in the fifth inning.
After Hurricane took a 7-0 lead with a five-run bottom of the fourth, Gress walked the first two hitters he faced, then hit the third.
With the bases loaded and nobody out, Gress said he didn’t panic.
“I knew my defense was behind me and they can make plays, so I just kept attacking them,” Gress said.
The fourth batter of the inning, Ethan Fraley, provided Spring Valley’s only run. Fraley’s fly ball to center field was deep enough to score courtesy runner Gabe Dixon to get the Timberwolves on the scoreboard.
Gress’ faith in his defense proved to be well-placed, however.
The throw back into the infield from Braden Sloan prevented the runner on second base from advancing on the sacrifice fly.
Hurricane catcher Caden Johnson picked off Liam McGuire at first for the second out and Gress struck out Cole Ferguson to end the threat.
The fifth inning remained the only frame in which Spring Valley advanced a runner beyond first base.
Stories you might like
- Prep girls basketball state tournament Class AAA semifinals: Philip Barbour cuts off Sissonville run
- Big 12 Championship figures to bring plenty of thrills and chills
- Omar Silverio joins Manhattan transfer train to West Virginia
- MEC roundup: Charleston women handle Concord 78-54, advance to MEC championship
A fourth-inning single from Grant Shumaker proved to be the Timberwolves’ lone hit in the game.
“We hit a lot of balls straight into the ground,” Spring Valley coach Austin Pratt said. “They’re going to make those plays.”
Pratt said he liked the Timberwolves’ aggressiveness at the plate and didn’t want to hold his hitters back from attacking a perennial state baseball power. Unfortunately, for Spring Valley that strategy played into the hands of Gress.
“I expected it,” Gress said. “I’m known for throwing my strikes, so every team is going to try and give me their best.”
While the Timberwolves struggled at the plate, Hurricane put together five hits and took advantage of eight walks issued by three Spring Valley pitchers.
Bases-loaded walks to Jayden Lester and Gress in the third inning broke a scoreless tie.
Hurricane loaded the bases again in the fourth and Lester’s two-run double gave the Redskins an insurmountable lead.
Spring Valley fell to 7-1 on the season and will play again on Friday at South Charleston.
Hurricane will take on St. Albans on Wednesday.
SPRING VALLEY 000 010 0 — 1 1 0
HURRICANE 002 500 x — 7 5 0
Stratton, Dyer (4), Robertson (4) and Smith. Gress and Johnson.
Hitting: (SV) Shumaker 1-3, Fraley 0-2 RBI; (H) Lester 2-3 2B 2 RBI, Sloan 1-3 2B 3 RBI.