Chris Parker is on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot, and if he heads to the podium to receiver a plaque, Chris Grose might be ahead of him clearing the way.
Grose picked up his own honor Friday when he was inducted by the West Virginia Schools Athletic Association into the North-South Football Classic Hall of Fame. The former Woodrow Wilson High School and Marshall University fullback beamed as he was recognized with WCHS/FOX 11 sportscaster Mark Martin, former Wheeling Park track and field coach Dick Dei and football official Jerry Ames.
"There was a lot of emotion," Grose said, adding that he teared up when his name was announced at halftime of the North-South game Saturday. "I never really ever thought this would happen, so when it did, emotions were running high."
Grose, nicknamed "Bump" because of his playing style, said to be inducted with Martin was special.
"Mark Martin, when he started at WOAY, I was in high school," Grose said. "For us to go in together is a real treat. I'm so appreciative."
Grose played for the South in the 1991 game at Laidley Field in Charleston. He was a Class AAA first-team all-state selection in 1989 and 1990. As a senior, Grose was runner-up to Wheeling Park's Eric McGhee for the Kennedy Award given to the state's top player as determined by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
Grose also stood out in baseball, earning second-team all-state honors. He was heavily recruited in both sports. He chose football and starred for the Thundering Herd as a bruising runner and devastating blocker who helped two-time All-American Parker run for 5,924 yards and 68 touchdowns. Grose was a key part of Marshall's NCAA Division I-AA national champion in 1992.
"That we made it to that level was a real accomplishment that will last my whole life," said Grose, who ran for 320 yards and six touchdowns on 59 carries with the Herd. "I'm really happy I played at Marshall. I have had season tickets every year for the last 15 years."
Grose is a chiropractor in Beckley, where he lives with wife Debbie and son Owen. The job keeps him involved with athletics.
"I take care of a lot of the athletes who are playing here today from Oak Hill and Beckley," Grose said on Saturday. "I really like taking care of those kids and all the other kids that play in the area."
Grose said he would love to put on his No. 47 jersey and flatten a linebacker again, but those days are past.
"Being out here on the field and remembering back, it's a great thing," Grose said. "I miss playing every day, mostly the camaraderie. When you have a group of friends you go tot battle with, you remember."
Grose said he's content where he is.
"I keep God in focus in everything I do," Grose said. "It's God, family, work, fun. As long as you keep God first, work will come along, He'll take care of your family and you can have some fun."
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.