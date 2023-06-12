Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

20230613-hds-grose.jpg
Chris Grose, right, and Mark Martin, left, were inducted into the West Virginia North-South Football Classic Hall of Fame on Friday.

 TIM STEPHENS | The Herald-Dispatch

Chris Parker is on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot, and if he heads to the podium to receiver a plaque, Chris Grose might be ahead of him clearing the way.

Grose picked up his own honor Friday when he was inducted by the West Virginia Schools Athletic Association into the North-South Football Classic Hall of Fame. The former Woodrow Wilson High School and Marshall University fullback beamed as he was recognized with WCHS/FOX 11 sportscaster Mark Martin, former Wheeling Park track and field coach Dick Dei and football official Jerry Ames.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

