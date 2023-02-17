MORGANTOWN – George Washington's girls four-peated as WVSSAC state swim champions and the Patriots boys took home a state runner-up finish at the Mylan Aquatic Center on Friday.
The McGlothen siblings -- senior Madi and freshman Kenneth -- each claimed an individual state title to aid team glory.
Madi, a Kentucky signee, took gold in the girls 400 freestyle. Kenneth matched that effort in the boys 500 freestyle.
George Washington's girls also won the 200 freestyle relay en route to a 207-138 win over second-place Morgantown.
Parkersburg South edged GW, 146.5-143, in the boys team standings.
Hurricane's Bradley Boyd claimed his second individual crown in as many days, winning the 100 backstroke. Charleston Catholic's Matthew Smith won the 100 breaststroke boys title.
Entering the day, the Morgantown girls team held the sixth overall place in the team standings after failing to earn a championship win on day one. On day two, the Mohigans qualified swimmers in five championship finals, trying to make some distance up in the ranks. They successfully did so, bouncing all the way to second place.
Morgantown senior and Yale commit Caroline Riggs set a new state record twice Friday in the 100 breaststroke -- first in the preliminaries at 1.03.91. In the championship race, she broke the record she set hours earlier, this time with an All-American potential time of 1.03.36.
“The state meet is always such an exciting experience. It’s great to see all the talented swimmers in the state come together and race,” Riggs said after the meet. “I was super pleased with my 100 breaststroke. The high school lineup is tailored to sprinters, and I am by no means a sprinter, so I was contemplating on what to swim until the last minute, and luckily I chose the 100 breaststroke.”
Event Winners
Girls
500 Freestyle – Madi McGlothen, George Washington
200 Freestyle Relay – George Washington
100 Backstroke – Victoria Kidney, John Marshall
100 Breastroke – Caroline Riggs, Morgantown
400 Freestyle Relay – Morgantown
Boys
500 Freestyle – Kenneth McGlothen, George Washington
200 Freestyle Relay – Buckhannon-Upshur
100 Backstroke – Bradley Boyd, Hurricane
100 Breaststroke – Matthew Smith, Charleston Catholic