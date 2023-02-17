Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN – George Washington's girls four-peated as WVSSAC state swim champions and the Patriots boys took home a state runner-up finish at the Mylan Aquatic Center on Friday.

The McGlothen siblings -- senior Madi and freshman Kenneth -- each claimed an individual state title to aid team glory.

