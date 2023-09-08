Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

In recent years, Steve Edwards Sr. Field has been nothing but a house of horrors for Hurricane. That trend continued Friday night in South Hills.

Quarterback Abe Fenwick ran for two touchdowns and previously winless George Washington fended off several Hurricane threats in the second half to earn a 17-14 victory in front of a frenzied home crowd.

