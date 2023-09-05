The George Washington Patriots and Charleston Catholic Irish clashed in a battle of two of the Kanawha Valley's premier boys soccer programs Tuesday evening.
However, thanks to GW's three first-half goals, the Patriots cruised in a 5-0 rout over the Irish.
"It's always a game that is on our radar and schedule," GW coach Erik Engle said. "Charleston Catholic is a fantastic team. I know all those kids from the church I go to. I've always looked forward to it. I always know it's going to be a fight.
"I thought our boys prepared well for it. We have a lot of great players. You can take away one or two, but there's still another 15 or 16 sitting right there."
The Patriots (5-1) were aggressive from the jump. In total, they took 24 shots on goal to Charleston Catholic's one.
"We want to have as many opportunities as we can," Engle said. "Those shots on frame, it doesn't do a whole lot of good if you're shooting the ball 15 to 20 feet over the crossbar. It never goes under the goal but certainly can go over. What we have in our midfield and strikers, we look to put a lot of pressure on the other team's back line and keeper."
Charleston Catholic drops to 4-2-1. The Irish have now lost two of their last three after starting the season 3-0-1.
"It's a lot to digest," Irish coach Joe Johns said. "They're a good team and have good players all across the place. It's tough. It's always going to be a tough one. It's a crosstown rivalry. Sometimes it goes your way, sometimes it doesn't. We'll be better for it. We're moving forward. We've got two more games this week, and that's where our attention's at now."
Johns left the field Tuesday evening happy with the Irish fight, especially in the second half, despite the loss.
"I thought in the second half, our guys responded," Johns said. "We started to play a little bit more. You could see a little bit more of the effort was there. That's the positive to take from it. From a game standpoint, there's not much positives for us tonight. We'll see if we need to apply anything or see if that's just a one-off."
GW's Tucker Mullen connected with Wes Godwin from long range, scoring the opening goal for the Patriots 10 minutes in.
George Washington controlled the ball the following 14 minutes until senior Michael Luechauer slipped a goal past the Irish for his first of three goals on the evening, increasing the GW lead to 2-0.
"[Luechauer] is a phenomenal player," Engle said. "You put CJ Knapper and Wes Godwin up there with him, and those three are lethal. You can try and take one of them away, but I don't think you can take all three of them away. If Michael knows that it's not his time to shoot, he looks to find somebody so they can score. They're unselfish."
The Patriots closed the first half with a corner kick assist from senior McCabe Allara to Braden Chipps for the third goal in the first 33 minutes.
Charleston Catholic had arguably its best opportunity of the night with 4:02 remaining in the half as JayAllen Turner almost chipped in the first goal. However, GW senior Colin Helmick swooped in and kicked the ball out of bounds.
GW went into the break leading 3-0.
George Washington's two goals in the second half both came from Luechauer, including the nail-in-the-coffin goal with 18:10 remaining, making it 5-0.
Charleston Catholic will travel to PikeView on Thursday. George Washington makes the short trek to South Charleston on Thursday.