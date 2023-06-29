Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..
Drew Allen’s offensive statistics spoke for themselves, but Brad White didn’t believe that was the entire conversation.
“Among referencing all of his personal achievements and stats,” White, George Washington’s lacrosse coach, said of the Patriots’ Allen, “in my US Lacrosse recommendation, I emphasized how by example, Drew made other kids want to be better players through his calm nature and strong character.
“That’s leadership at a high level. That’s a true team player. That’s an All-American.”
USA Lacrosse agreed.
The national organization tabbed Allen, a senior attacker, as one of three All-Americans from the state of West Virginia.
Allen scored 57 goals and added 11 assists for the WVSLA Division I state runner-up Patriots (statistics missing one game’s worth).
“I’m honored to be his coach and beyond proud,” White said.
White credited “several college-level former players” who returned as Patriots coaches for technical advancement in the game of Allen and his teammates.
Wheeling Park senior goalie Max Wiley and Morgantown senior attacker Weston White joined Allen in the Mountain State’s All-American contingent.
Weston White scored 40 goals and dished 25 assists, per stats reported to MaxPreps, for the Mohigans, who topped George Washington in the state tournament final.
Wiley saved 174 shots – 70.4% of the efforts he faced – for Wheeling Park, per MaxPreps. Wheeling Park lost to George Washington in the state semifinals.
St. Albans senior midfielder Benjamin Blackwell, Capital senior attacker Wyatt Palmer and Martinsburg junior attacker Logan Troppman were named to the all-academic team.
Wiley collected Bob Scott honors. That recognizes seniors who “go above and beyond in service to their team, school and community,” according to the USA Lacrosse website. “These athletes, who truly honor the game of lacrosse, are invested in the development of the game in their town and are exemplary teammates. In addition, they must be outstanding students with high academic achievement and serve as role models within their school community.”
Morgantown’s Jeremy Bennett was tabbed the state’s coach of the year after pacing the Mohigans to their third state championship and first in 11 years.