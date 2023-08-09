The George Washington golf team is using its early-season matches and tournaments to get experience for its young golfers.
The Patriots have 20 players on the roster. However, 13 are underclassmen.
This season is uncharted territory for veteran George Washington coach B.J. Calabrese.
In Calabrese's 34 years of coaching, he has never coached a group as young as he has this season, he said.
"This year is almost like a total rebuild," Calabrese said. "My assistant, Joe Giles, and I were excited. We ended up having 20 kids come out. We did not want to keep 20 because it is hard to find places to practice and play. We ended up keeping them, with 13 being freshmen or sophomores.
"Those kids are not used to high school golf. They are not used to the length, level of competition and courses. The events of the first few weeks of the season are important, especially for this year. We are excited about the young group. However, if you do not play in these kinds of events, then you are doing your kids a disservice. They do not progress as quickly as they should."
That progress, of course, can be hard-earned.
"The other side of that coin is that we have thrown them to the wolves," Calabrese said. "These young kids are learning what course management is all about. We talk about making sure they select the proper club and where they want to be on the course. This is an adjustment for these kids. By playing in these events against the top teams in the state, it helps them. Our hope is that it pays dividends and we get better and better as we go along.”
Despite the youth, Calabrese and his staff are pleased with the team's coachable traits.
“They are like a sponge by soaking everything up," Calabrese said. "They don’t look at us knowing everything, but know this is new to them. They know the challenges they are facing and what coach Giles and I expect. We have lofty goals. They are attentive to what we have to say."
The Patriots have also displayed a strong inclination toward the team concept, Calabrese said.
"You can see from the travels we are doing that they are bonding as a team," he said. "Last year, my top five players were seniors and they bonded early. We were wondering about this year's team. Our top eight is one senior, two juniors, two sophomores and three freshmen. It is funny to see them interact more and more with each other and feel more comfortable around their own teammates.
"Team bonding is going to be important. They all have a positive attitude.”
Sophomore Lee Willard is one Patriot who is having to grow into a leadership role early.
Willard was on last year's state tournament team. He was able to witness what it takes to get to Wheeling.
The sophomore golfer has grabbed the reins and became a voice for his teammates, he said.
“Not all the kids are as experienced as I am, despite the fact that I have only played one year," Willard said. "I need to be a leader and help them get to where they need to be. I have become friends with all the players on the team. I have been able to help them with getting their game ready for when they get on the course.”
He also remains optimistic about his team's capabilities this year, despite early struggles.
“These first tournaments did not go as well as they could have," Willard said. "It was a learning experience for those who have not played to know the courses, especially playing at the state tournament course [at Oglebay Resort]. Getting experience on that course was important. I have high hopes for our team. I think we can make the state tournament and make a run at the state title.”
George Washington has already competed statewide at different events, including Tuesday's match at Oglebay.
Calabrese remains open-minded about the remainder of the season, while understanding there is still work to be done.
“Our focus is becoming more consistent with their scoring," Calabrese said. "They are going to become more consistent in their scoring by their swing. Their course management has to be better.
"[Oglebay Resort] is an extremely challenging course for high school athletes mentally and physically in regards to course management. They have to play smarter. We consistently preach to them about the double-, triple- and quad-bogeys, then three-putts and lost balls. Simple things like that could improve their score. We watched the kids in the first three tournaments that we participated in and saw that their decision-making has not been quite what I expected it to be. However, we realize they are still young. They will learn.”
The Patriots will compete in 11 more matches before August is over.