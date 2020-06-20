Three members of the Baseball Hall of Fame entered a makeshift media room at Studio East, a soup-and-sandwich grill across from Watt Powell Park on the current site of Taco Bell. It was June 19, 1980, and Mickey Mantle and Whitey Ford had come to Charleston for a quick autograph session and easy paychecks.
Joining them was Eddie Mathews, who worked as the Texas Rangers’ roving minor-league hitting instructor and was in town to impart baseball wisdom on the Charleston Charlies, the Rangers’ AAA club.
Mantle and Mathews quickly took their places at the dais, but Ford, ever the nice guy, approached each media member, shook hands and introduced himself. When Ford joined Mantle and Mathews on the dais, it was surely a first in the city’s baseball history — three Hall of Famers available to the local media.
As the session unfolded, a female photographer approached the dais and began taking pictures. Mantle, ever the philanderer, blurted out, “You want to come up to my room later for some action shots?’’ He and Mathews then giggled like immature schoolboys. Ford, perhaps embarrassed, stared straight ahead.
Mantle otherwise behaved himself, answered questions and was quite accommodating — and seemed oblivious to his distinction as one of the most beloved sports figures in the nation’s history. Indeed, he always wondered why people made such a fuss over him.
Also during the press conference, the former Yankee center fielder said no player was worth $1 million a year, noting that his annual salary never exceeded $100,000 — a comment that now reflects the mind-boggling evolution of baseball’s pay structure. The modern players, he added, “on the whole are bigger, faster and throw harder than when we played.’’ Batting against the woebegone St. Louis Browns, he said, was almost like hitting fungoes.
Ford, who was Mantle’s Yankee teammate and longtime drinking buddy, pitched for 16 seasons and told the Charleston media that he threw only one spitball in his career. But, he said, it helped retire Willie Mays in the 1961 All-Star Game and win a $200 bet.
It was a good time to be a minor-league baseball city. Back then, baseball stars from an earlier era would sometimes come to places like Charleston to supplement their incomes, having made respectable money in their playing days but nothing remotely close to today’s salaries. The Charlies, often assisted by corporate sponsors, would pay them to sign autographs and help draw fans to Watt Powell Park.
Shortly after his 1976 retirement, Henry Aaron paid the area a visit, sponsored by Union Carbide, and addressed a press conference at the Carbide offices in South Charleston. Later that evening, he signed autographs on Carbide Night for an overflow crowd at the ballpark.
After completing his autograph duties and seeking an escape from the teeming masses, Aaron made his way up the long stairway to the press box and, seeing an empty chair, sat down beside me. Flustered, I turned and mumbled, ‘’Hi, Hank.’’
Making similar appearances here were Willie Mays, Brooks Robinson and Bob Feller. We can rest assured that baseball’s current stars, having earned hundreds of millions in their careers, will not be coming to Charleston, hat in hand.
•••
Mantle made about three visits to Charleston and smiled often, answered most of the media’s questions and accommodated autograph seekers. At other times, he was unpleasant and betrayed a well-documented addiction to booze and womanizing.
He once participated in a batting exhibition at Watt Powell and, having just concluded a drinking binge at the Heart-o-Town hotel on Washington Street, was clearly in no condition to hit baseballs, especially 10 years into retirement.
Charlies outfielder Dave Augustine, the team’s sometime batting-practice pitcher, was serving up slow, tantalizing BP deliveries, but the Mick was struggling to make contact, let alone relive his glory years by hitting one up Mission Hollow.
An annoyed Mantle turned to the catcher, Eric Bailey, and complained that Augustine’s pitches were exceeding his preferred velocity. Bailey, a former Charleston High and Morris Harvey College player who worked as the Charlies bullpen catcher, then jogged to the mound and relayed Mantle’s message. “I’m barely throwing hard enough to get the ball there,’’ Augustine told Bailey.
After one particular swing and miss, Mantle actually lost his balance and fell. A sympathetic fan might have attributed the fall to his long history of knee problems.
On another occasion, after a smile-filled press conference at Ernie’s Esquire restaurant on Capitol Street, I approached Mantle and, anticipating a pleasant response, asked an innocent question. He stared at me coldly and asked, “Are you a sportswriter?’’ When I confessed, he turned and walked away. I was not offended. He had obviously had his fill of sportswriters.
He once arrived at Kanawha Airport and was met by Charlies General Manager Carl Steinfeldt. Upon shaking hands, Mantle said, “Can you get me a woman?’’ Steinfeldt complied, enlisting the help of an adept bachelor who worked at the ballpark.
At a Charlies party at the Kanawha City home of owner Bob Levine, Mantle hit on Levine’s wife and was berated by a family member.
He also addressed a packed house at Watt Powell and, speaking into the public-address microphone, delivered syntax that was noticeably slurred. Was he nervous? Was the microphone malfunctioning? Was his Oklahoma drawl difficult to decipher down here in Appalachia?
We know now, of course, that during his playing days he often arrived at American League ballparks and elsewhere in varying degrees of inebriation — and sometimes performed quite well, the impairment notwithstanding. In Baltimore in 1963, he didn’t expect to play because of a slight injury, giving him an excuse to pound the booze especially hard on a Saturday night, which left him severely hungover for a doubleheader the next afternoon.
Manager Ralph Houk, however, summoned him from the far end of the dugout, where he was resting comfortably, and told him to pinch-hit. He then moved unsteadily to the plate and, of course, hit the ball out of the park. As he staggered out of the batter’s box toward first base, teammate Clete Boyer expected the worst. “Honest to God, I didn’t think he’d make it around the bases,’’ Boyer recalled many years later in Jane Leavy’s Mantle biography “The Last Boy.’’
In 1994, Sports Illustrated invited him to do a first-person account of his drinking and called it “I Was Killing Myself — My Life as an Alcoholic.’’ That same year, he spent 32 days in the Betty Ford Clinic. He died a year later at age 63.
•••
In his 1980 visit here, Mathews was employed at a job that seemed far beneath a baseball icon, traveling throughout the Texas Rangers farm system offering tips to players who may or may not reach the majors. It was a steep demotion for a former Braves slugger who hit 512 career home runs, had been elected to Cooperstown in 1978 and managed the Atlanta Braves in the 1970s.
In working with the Charlies 40 years ago, Mathews was friendly and accessible and, at age 48, chubby and bald, another steep decline from his matinee-idol playing days as one of the game’s greatest attractions. He cussed incessantly and smoked cigarettes.
In spring training in Plant City, Florida, that year, I asked him about the Charlies’ hitting prospects, and he described them with an obscenity. When I reworded the question, he delivered the same obscenity.
On the final day of spring training, Steinfeldt invited Mathews to join the Daily Mail’s Bill Smith and me for dinner. En route to the restaurant in Steinfeldt’s rental car, Mathews sat in the back seat alongside me and told a story rich in West Virginia ambiance.
He said he had once been married to a Logan County woman and, accompanied by his father-in-law, had gone deer hunting on a southern West Virginia hill. He headed off in one direction, and his father-in-law went the other way and, after an hour of circling the hill in fruitless pursuit of deer, he stumbled upon his father-in-law lying sound asleep under a tree.
Perhaps the story was true or perhaps he was playing to his audience. Either way, he told it well.
•••
One more Mantle-in-Charleston story: He was contractually obligated to endure a newspaper interview and photo session to hype his appearance at Watt Powell the next day.
Such press attention should have been routine for a man who, at age 19, had been thrust into the role as the nation’s most fascinating sports star and, throughout his adult life, had been hounded, fawned over and besieged for autographs and interviews.
But on this occasion, finding himself in backwater West Virginia, he was either bored, antsy or in a hurry to be elsewhere. He certainly was in no mood for the adoring words of Gazette photographer David Vick, who materialized in his hotel room at the Charleston House (now Four Points by Sheraton) and began taking his photograph.
As he clicked away, the reverential Vick said, “Mr. Mantle, it’s an honor to take your picture.’’ An unfazed Mantle replied, “Just take the f---ing pictures and get the f--- out of here.’’