Former Capital basketball standout Jertaya Hall will soon live out her dream of being a professional basketball player.
The Fairmont State alumna earned a professional contract to play overseas in Portugal.
“I am excited and nervous as well,” Hall said. “It has been my dream to play professional basketball. This opportunity is bigger than me, especially as a women’s Division II player. Everybody doesn’t go Division I, but you do not have to go Division I to be found. You do not have to go to a big school to be seen. It is truly based on your work ethic and grinding wherever you go.”
The 5-foot-10 guard capped off her final year as a Falcon by averaging 12 points per game.
“It is important to me because I know I have grown each year and [gotten] better than the previous year,” Hall said. “It lets me know that all my hard work has paid off. I am at a loss for words sometimes because it feels like a dream some days. I am grateful that my coaches at Fairmont State put me in a position to be in this opportunity.”
Hall is not taking for granted her roots in Kanawha County as she embarks on this new journey.
“I am grateful to be an inspiration around me, especially in Charleston, West Virginia,” Hall said. “We live in a small state. It is big when anybody makes it out, regardless of what they are doing or playing.”
Fairmont State coach Stephanie Anderson has been able to watch Hall be battle-tested.
She is anxious to see Hall compete at the highest level.
“Taya had so much growth over her time in Fairmont,” Anderson said.
“She is coachable, adapted well and a hard worker, which will carry over in life. She has worked extremely hard in her game, especially offensively. This offseason, she has focused on her offensive game, which will help her overseas.”
Hall appeared in 76 games in a Falcon uniform, including 41 starts. She started in 31 games last season.
She understands that to compete at the highest level, she has to continue growing.
“I feel that I need to improve my consistency,” Hall said. “In the second half of the season, I felt I was consistent. However, there were times where I felt I lacked for my team. That is where I want to grow, by being there for my team. If it is not a great offensive night for me, then be better defensively and also lead in different ways for the team.
“I’m also learning what shots are great shots for me, shot selection, and change of speed. Basically, I’m learning how to control my offense and stay sound on defense.”
A specific point in Hall’s basketball journey made her contemplate her future in the game she loves.
When she transferred to Fairmont State, Hall felt she was playing her best basketball. However, a significant injury sidelined her for the 2019-20 season.
Countless thoughts and scenarios raced through her head, including calling it quits following the injury.
“I thought about it multiple times,” Hall said. “The year I transferred to Fairmont State, I broke my leg, which took a major toll on me. That moment right there is where I started contemplating if I wanted to keep going, since my body was suffering at that point. Suffering an injury like that when you haven’t is hard on the mind.
“It was difficult, because I had never received a serious injury. It put me in a low point. There were days when it was hard to get up and go to therapy. There were days when I would break down and not think I could do it. I was surrounded by a great support system with my parents, coaches and teammates at Fairmont. Everybody was supportive and letting me know they’d be there. They kept me motivated.”
Anderson praises Hall’s mentality of never giving up through a difficult point in her life.
“Taya has been one of my favorite players to watch grow over the years,” Anderson said. “She dealt with injuries early on and didn’t know what her playing time and everything looked like. By the time she graduated, she was a leader for our team. She was somebody we looked to. For her to get to that level was amazing.”
Hall wants to use this new opportunity playing professionally as an inspiration for young female athletes.
“The first thing I would tell someone is never lose sight of your dreams and always care for yourself,” Hall said. “There are times when some people may not have a lot of support or some that are surrounded by a lot of support. It is hard chasing your dreams when others don’t believe in you as well or you don’t have a strong backbone of support. It is always important to never lose sight of your dreams, even if you are the only person cheering on yourself.
“Keep your head where you want to go. It is easy to lose sight of your dream and get discouraged. Go where you are wanted, not [just] where you want to go.”