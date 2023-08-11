Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Former Capital basketball standout Jertaya Hall will soon live out her dream of being a professional basketball player.

The Fairmont State alumna earned a professional contract to play overseas in Portugal.

Stories you might like

Taylor Kennedy covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-7935 or tkennedy@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Taylor_Kennedy7 on Twitter.

Tags