SOUTH CHARLESTON — Olivia Ziolkowski will dive for the ball, hustle all over the court and display a fiery drive to win.
That’s just on the pickleball court. You should see her play basketball.
A three-time pickleball champion at Woodrow Wilson High School, the Marshall University women’s basketball signee is intense. The 6-foot forward frequently outhustled competitors Friday night to score 19 points in a 60-69 loss to the North. Ziolkowski was named the South’s most valuable player.
When she heard her name announced as MVP, Ziolkowski expressed genuine surprise. She said she didn’t even realize her point total, which led all scorers.
“I was not expecting it,” Ziolkowski said of the honor. “We all played our hardest in our last high school game. Even though we lost, it paid off in our effort. We had a lot of fun.”
Her high school career officially finished, Ziolkowski joins seven other newcomers to the Thundering Herd program. She is one of two freshman, the other being Logan all-stater Peyton Ilderton. Ziolkowski brings size to a Marshalls quad that needs it as it transitions from Conference USA to the Sun Belt.
“I see my competition and most of the time, there aren’t girls as big as I am,” Ziolkowski said of high school opponents. “I kind of know that’s my go to, trying to bully them down in the paint. That’s what I like to do and what I do best. Pretty much. Tenacity really is my biggest thing. I love offense, but I really like getting down and dirty on the block on defense. ”
College will present more of a challenge. Ziolkowski picked the Herd over offers from Fairmont State, Frostburg State and West Virginia Wesleyan. She averaged 10.5 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.
“Bottom of the totem pole again,” Ziolkowski said. “I’m excited to get up there and meet all the girls. We’ve talked on the phone, but I haven’t really met them. I’m rooming with Peyton Ilderton and we’ve talked a lot. I’m excited to get close to her.”
Ziolkowski said she plans to major in exercise science with a minor in pre-med.
Marshall coach Tiny Kemper said he thinks he’s uncovered a hidden gem in the hard-working Ziolkowski, a Class AAAA honorable-mention all-state selection.
“Olivia brings a ton of energy and competitiveness to our team,” Kemper said. “She is a great student with a bright future ahead of her. Our fans will love cheering for her and I’m excited to bring another West Virginia player to Marshall.”
Ziolkowski, who also played volleyball in high school, said she’s learned a great deal from Woodrow Wilson girls basketball coach Brian Nabors.
“Coach Nabors has taught me a lot in basketball and in life,” she said. “He’s taught me a lot of good stuff I can take with me no only to Marshall but after that, as well. I’m super excited for everything that is coming and I thank God for everything.”