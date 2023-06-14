Before Navar Harris could play his way into college, first he had to earn his way into a family collage.
Harris’ presence at the North-South Football Classic on Saturday at South Charleston’s Black Eagle Stadium was a continuation of the family business. His uncles, Johnny Robinson and Robbie Robinson, both played in the North-South game at Laidley Field, in 1985 and 1993, respectively.
“If she would’ve been a boy, she would’ve been out here too,” Robbie Robinson said with a hearty laugh of Christa Robinson, his sister and Harris’ mother.
That’s what this specific game, and the game of football at large, means to Harris’ family. He took his place in that tradition on Saturday. The graduated senior from Capital more than had to work his way to get there, though.
‘Never give up’
Harris’ road included team struggles – the Cougars won one game in 2021 and three in his senior season in 2022.
That didn’t deter Harris from doing his job, he said.
“We lost games a lot, but we won three [last year], so we didn’t give up,” Harris said. “I didn’t quit. I just keep going because my goal is to play college, the NFL, anything.
“I’m not gonna quit on my future; I’m gonna keep going. Never give up.”
That ethos was hardened by the example of his uncles – Johnny, who went on to play a year at West Virginia State after his North-South stint, and Robbie, who matriculated at Howard University, where he was part of the Bison’s 1993 Black national championship team.
Harris also has long worked against another obstacle: deafness.
He lost his hearing as an infant due to “a medical situation in the hospital,” Robbie Robinson said, and now has a cochlear implant – an electronic device that allows deaf people to receive and process sounds and speech, according to MedlinePlus.
That didn’t stop him either. Harris played well enough for the Cougars to earn a ticket to play collegiately at Gallaudet University, a school for the deaf and hard of hearing in Washington, D.C. And he got the attention of South coach Mark Agosti.
“When I called to ask him to play,” said Agosti, of Van, “he said, ‘Coach, you know about my hearing, but I can hear some.’ I said, ‘Can you tackle?’ He said, ‘Oh, I can tackle.’ I said, ‘OK, that’s all we need. We’ll work everything else out.’”
‘He’s a horse’
Harris didn’t get as much field time in the North-South game as he likely envisioned. After sprinting from his interior defensive line position to the sideline in pursuit of a North ballcarrier in the second quarter on Saturday, he went down and left the game for precautionary reasons and did not return. His uncles said he’d sustained what back in the day would’ve been termed “getting his bell rung.”
But Harris was expected to be OK, his uncles said, and felt well enough that evening to answer questions from a reporter by phone after his Cardinals’ 23-10 loss.
That allowed Harris to put in perspective the opportunity he had to continue the family tradition of playing in West Virginia’s most prestigious football all-star game, which dates back nearly nine decades.
“I just know making North-South, like my uncles, that was amazing, yeah,” Harris said.
On Saturday, Harris played on the defensive line, as well as up front on kicking placements. When he was on the field and North had the ball, he frequently drew blocking double-teams from the Bears – which Harris and Agosti both interpreted as a sign of respect.
“Oh yeah, he’s a horse,” Agosti said. “You ain’t gonna block him single-handedly. He takes attention.”
‘I gotta put a collage for him’
Both uncles live out of state now. After playing for Howard, which like Gallaudet is also in Washington, Robbie settled near there and is now a regional manager with the District of Columbia’s Department of Parks and Recreation. Johnny lives in Cleveland, where he is a CNC machinist – programming computer-controlled tools to produce parts.
Both came back Saturday to take in the latest chapter in their family’s North-South story.
Johnny Robinson intercepted a pass and returned kicks for South in its 34-18 win in 1985. Before that, he was a second-team Class AAA all-state defensive back for East Bank as a senior.
“With Johnny playing first, and actually having an impact in the game, when I came along in ‘93, I really felt a lot of pressure to actually do something,” Robbie said.
That year’s game ended in a 24-20 North victory. Though it wasn’t the outcome for which Robbie Robinson hoped, he’d earned his way there by being a Class AA first-team linebacker and all-county running back for the Pioneers as a senior.
Robbie Robinson cracked he may have lost a statewide award as a senior, thanks to a sophomore from neighboring archrival DuPont by the name of Randy Moss.
And he was a sophomore on East Bank’s 1990 Class AA state championship team. That didn’t stop his older brother by eight years from getting a barb in edgewise.
“He got one up on me because he did win the state title, but I think I was the better individual player,” Johnny said, to laughter from both himself and Robbie.
It’s that level of play that Harris had to emulate – and had to work to match.
His uncles made sure with an object lesson that he understood that from a young age.
“We did a collage a few years ago, and we didn’t put him on the collage purposely,” Robbie said. “But we told him he had expectations, to work a lot harder. And so now, I gotta put a collage for him.”