HUNTINGTON — The camouflage jerseys Huntington High wore during its football game Friday night worked, as George Washington appeared unable to see Wayne Harris all night.

Harris caught five passes for 68 yards and two touchdowns, intercepted three passes, returning one 95 yards for a touchdown, ran once for 21 yards and blocked an extra point to lead the Highlanders (3-0) to a 42-13 victory over the Patriots (1-3) at Bob Sang Stadium.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer for HD Media.

