Savannah Hawkins just couldn’t quite take advantage of the chances she was given by winner Susan Glasby down the stretch of the final round of the 99th West Virginia Women’s Amateur on Tuesday at Berry Hills Country Club.
Yet, she didn’t miss out on all her opportunities – she seized the chance to learn.
In the final group with the 31-year-old Glasby and Stormy Randazzo, who wrapped up her collegiate career at Marshall this year, the rising junior at Hurricane felt the pressure of contending all while playing alongside much more seasoned players. And though the end result didn’t go her way this time, the 16-year-old said the day and the tournament was an invaluable experience.
“They made very good decisions, they kept themselves mostly out of trouble and they’re both very grindy – a lot of good up and downs by both of them,” Hawkins said. “I learned a lot today and I had a lot of fun playing with them.
“I love playing with Susan. I played with her when I was 12, I think that was the last time. She’s really nice and she is a player. Stormy is a player too. She’s very, very nice and I just had a lot of fun today.”
Yet, even while enjoying the day, Hawkins found herself with a very real chance to win. Standing on the fifth tee box, Hawkins had a three-shot lead after Glasby triple-bogeyed the first. Even after Glasby rallied to retake a three-stroke advantage through 11 holes, Hawkins rebounded to birdie Nos. 12 and 13 before giving herself a short birdie putt on No. 14 to cut the lead to one.
She missed but hit an approach to within eight feet on No. 16 and with Glasby’s drive sailing wide and into some fescue, necessitating a re-tee, Hawkins had yet another late chance to swing things again. Instead, Glasby came up with a brilliant bogey, Hawkins missed her birdie chance and, in the end, it was Glasby that earned the three-stroke win.
The day was a rollercoaster in terms of the leaderboard but Hawkins was largely oblivious to it all, saying she glanced at the scores just once on the back nine, choosing instead to focus on the moment. She credited that approach with helping her combat nerves.
“I like to not think about the score while I’m playing, it helps me,” Hawkins said. “Me and my Dad [and caddy, Larry] talk about going out there and just hitting shots and he also told me on the way here to convert my nerves into motivation, to hit a good shot and use it as energy. I think it helps me to not think about the score and just hit shots and play my game and see how it plays out.”
On Tuesday, it didn’t quite play out in her favor – this time. But with two more years in high school left before a likely collegiate career, her time to win in such situations seems to be a matter of when, not if. Even in defeat, Hawkins’ performance was enough to impress Glasby.
“I think she played really well today,” Glasby said. “She obviously didn’t score great today either but I think she scored really well for what it was. It was tough. Even though I wasn’t playing very good, I still put the heat on her here and there. She had a few good comebacks and honestly, I’m proud of her. It was impressive.”
This week kickstarted an important stretch for Hawkins who will compete in the Junior Amateur at her home course, Sleepy Hollow on Monday and Tuesday before teaming up with her father at the Parent-Child Championship at the Resort at Glade Springs. Beyond that, the prep season looms, starting in early August.
Hawkins said that a solid three days of play could only kickstart her toward a productive rest of the summer and early fall. Immediately after coming up just short, she began to speak like a veteran.
“Golf is a matter of just a couple of putts not falling in,” Hawkins said. “It was so close the whole day and that’s why I love it because it’s different every day. Sometimes you have a cold putter and sometimes you have a hot putter.
“This gave me a lot of confidence, I can’t complain. It’s a marathon to put together three rounds of golf and I’m pleased with that part of it.