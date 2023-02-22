Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Glenn Wilson, left, looks on during a ceremony while coaching at Lewisville, South Carolina. The veteran area coach, who was about to begin his 42nd year in coaching, died this week.

Glenn Wilson, a lifelong baseball coach who worked at several schools in the Kanawha Valley over the last seven decades, died at his Charleston home earlier this week. He was 84.

Wilson, perhaps the oldest active baseball coach in West Virginia, was set to again serve as an assistant on Jimmy Tribble's staff at Class A Buffalo this spring.

