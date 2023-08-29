Sports can play a considerable role in individuals' lives. It can also become part of a community's identity, including being an escape from reality on game nights.
In 2016, a flood swept through numerous homes, communities and schools, including Herbert Hoover High School. Twenty-three West Virginians lost their lives in that disaster.
The water swept through locker rooms, fields, gymnasiums and locker rooms. The Elk River rose an all-time high of 33 feet, causing millions of dollars in structural damage.
Seven years later, more than 4,000 people attended the unveiling of the new high school on Aug. 19. Many of those were alumni, including those who went through Hoover in modular buildings from 2016-23.
"It's a great day for the river," Huskies athletic director Richard Parsons said Aug. 19. "This is the first time a lot of people have been up here. To have the facilities we have, we're truly blessed. It's great for the community. Like [Hoover football] coach [Joey] Fields said, we've done more with the little that we have than any other school in the state."
U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito and country music star and West Virginia native Brad Paisley drove through the wreckage in the days following the devastating floods and saw the magnitude of what occurred.
"We saw some things," Manchin said. "The basketball floor was up in big hooves where it had buckled up. It was an unbelievable sight."
Parsons remembers the amount of cooperation it took from not only him but everyone else involved to keep athletics full steam ahead.
"It took a lot of patience and organization," Parsons said. "I had to get activity buses when we had practice up at the football field, then transport the kids that couldn't get there. Volleyball, we found gyms for them to practice in. We had to carry equipment over to Elkview Middle School every game and set up. It's nice having a place where we can put our equipment on."
Following the flood, Herbert Hoover was able to build a new football field with artificial turf, replace tons of equipment and provide hope for the future.
Many might have thought Hoover athletics would take a step back following the flooding seven years ago. However, the Huskies have made multiple state tournament appearances and won six state titles across all sports. Five of the six came in softball.
"We're hoping it carries over with the new facilities," Parsons said. "They always say that while the iron's hot, hit it. We're hoping to continue pushing forward. We're pushing the kids by setting high expectations and hoping they reach levels that we want them to."
Along with Parsons, Herbert Hoover's administration was vital in keeping a positive mindset, despite what happened following the flood.
"The administration here is top-notch," Parsons said. "They have my back and I have theirs. We all work well together. We don't have any little bumps in the road. The coaches here all get along. If you come up for a football or basketball game, all the coaches will be there."
Parsons also praised the level of commitment and investment from Hoover's backers since 2016.
"We have the best community in the world," Parsons said. "Wherever we go, they show up and support us. Everybody wants to jump in and be a part of it. I'm excited for that, because I know that [if] I need help from somebody, then they're a phone call away."
Manchin has high hopes for the Huskies following the upgrades in every sport.
"I hope they keep it going. I know they will," Manchin said. "To have these facilities and entertaining schools around the area and whole state is truly a showplace. There's going to be a lot of schools that are jealous for this. These people paid a heck of a price for this."