Marshall's hopes of qualifying for the Sun Belt Conference Tournament took another hit Friday night with a 17-9 loss in the series opener at Georgia State.
The Panthers scored in each of the first five innings, breaking open a double-digit lead by the fifth inning and coasting to the finish to begin a pivotal three-game set against the Thundering Herd.
Only the top 10 teams in the league standings qualify for the postseason tournament scheduled for May 23-28 in Montgomery, Alabama. With the win, Georgia State is in 11th place but positions itself one game closer to that 10th spot with the win, coming in just behind James Madison.
Marshall (16-23, 5-14 Sun Belt) currently is in last place in the league standings and six games back from the qualifying spot with just 11 games left in league play.
The Panthers' (22-21, 9-10 SBC) first run of the night came across on a throwing error given to Marshall catcher Chris Noble when he tried to catch a runner stealing. On the error, Cameron Jones advanced from third and scored.
After Georgia State doubled the lead in the bottom of the second, Marshall trimmed the lead to one in the top of the third on Daniel Carinci's RBI single to make it 2-1. Carinci hit three times in five at-bats.
The home team answered with another run in the bottom of the inning, Max Ryerson doubled to score a pair of runs in the fourth and Georgia State blew things open in the bottom of the fifth inning, driving in six runs to balloon the lead to double digits, riding a pair of home runs from JoJo Jackson and Max Ryerson to take control.
Jackson's was a three-run shot and Ryerson tacked on two more runs with his two-out long ball.
Herd starter Patrick Copen pitched four innings and gave up as many hits, allowing five earned runs. In relief, Nicholas Weyrich gave up two home runs and didn't pitch a full inning. Cole Agemy and Chad Heiner closed things out on the mound.
Ryan Watson earned the win, his sixth of the season, and pitched six innings of one-run baseball, striking out five batters to one walk.