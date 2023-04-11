Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Kyle Schaefer's seventh-inning solo home run was all the insurance the Marshall baseball team needed in an 8-6 win over Ohio on Tuesday night at Bob Wren Stadium in Athens, Ohio.

Marshall (14-16, 4-8 Sun Belt) jumped ahead early, using a seven-run second inning to take control before the Bobcats (13-16, 11-4 MAC) scored three runs in both the third and fourth innings to claw back within one run of the Herd. 

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

