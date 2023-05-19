The Sun Belt Conference baseball regular season crown is up for grabs, and Marshall has a chance to play spoiler.
The Thundering Herd's 5-22 mark in league play, to go along with a 16-34 overall record, won't be enough to qualify for one of the 10 spots in the SBC Tournament field. Marshall was 13th in the standings entering the weekend and can finish no higher than 12th.
But the Herd's three-game series with Coastal Carolina is a must-win for the Chanticleers, who carry the No. 8 national ranking into the weekend and may need a sweep of the Thundering Herd to secure a regular season title.
The Chants (36-15, 20-7 Sun Belt) are currently a half-game back of No. 14 Southern Miss (35-17, 21-7 Sun Belt) for the top seed in next week's conference tournament to be held in Montgomery, Alabama, after the Golden Eagles' win over Louisiana on Thursday night.
Marshall and Coastal Carolina were scheduled to play their opener Thursday, it was postponed due to weather. Entering Friday night, the Herd had lost a dozen straight games and the Chanticleers haven't yet dropped a conference series this season.
Along with the Thundering Herd, Arkansas State, Louisiana-Monroe and South Alabama also fell short of a tournament spot. For the Jaguars, it's only the second time they've missed the conference tournament since 1985.
That sets the 10-team field, with nearly all of the remaining contenders battling for a higher position in the standings as just two games separate the potential third and eighth seeds.
The baseball tournament differs from the softball tournament in that teams playing on the first day of competition (seeds 7-10) play in single-elimination games before the tournament shifts to double-elimination in the quarterfinals. Each of the top 10 teams in the Sun Belt standings currently rank among the top 103 of the RPI.
No Sun Belt school has won back-to-back regular-season league titles since the Ragin' Cajuns did so in 2013-2014. Coastal Carolina last claimed one in 2018. Southern Miss won the Conference USA regular season crown last season and looks to do the same in its first year in a new league.
Scott Berry, who has spent 23 years with the Golden Eagles (14 as head coach), was recognized prior to Friday night's game after announcing he will retire at the conclusion of the 2023 season. He is the all-time winningest coach in Southern Miss history with a 518-271-1 record.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.