Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Marshall men’s basketball coach Dan D’Antoni paused practice and lined his team up at center court in the Cam Henderson Center.

Then, one by one, he called up Taevion Kinsey, Micah Handlogten and Andrew Taylor to announce each of the respective postseason awards handed out by the Sun Belt Conference Monday afternoon. The awards are voted on by the league’s 14 head coaches.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Tags