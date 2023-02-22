HARRISONBURG, Va. — For much of the night, the clamoring of a raucous crowd of James Madison fans ricocheted off the metal-lined wall of the Atlantic Bank Union Center.
But at the end of the night, a small group of Herd fans clad in kelly green and white went home with a smile.
The Thundering Herd men’s basketball team defeated James Madison 92-83 Wednesday night in a game that featured 19 ties and 18 lead changes to move to 24-6 overall with a 14-4 record in Sun Belt Conference play.
“Both teams are high-scoring teams. They led the nation in that category for a while, and you know who benefits from that? It’s the crowd,” Marshall coach Dan D’Antoni said.
The 4,688 in attendance would probably agree.
“It was up and down,” D’Antoni said. “The score was changing, players were making great plays; it was a great game and they have a great environment.”
Kinsey, the fifth-year senior, poured in 31 points to lead all scorers and passed Skip Henderson on the program’s all-time scoring list into second place behind Jon Elmore, who scored 2,638 points in his four years at Marshall.
Marshall needed all 31 it got from him, as well as the 19 points Andrew Taylor chipped in, to combat a high-powered Dukes offense on the road. Obinna Anochili-Killen scored a dozen and pulled down nine rebounds.
The Herd earned a regular-season split with the Dukes after James Madison won the first meeting of the season in Huntington. The two-highest scoring offenses in the conference went step-for-step with one another until the final minutes, when the Herd pulled away.
“Staying together, that’s how we beat out this atmosphere. That’s how we beat out this crowd and ultimately won the game,” Kinsey said.
The Herd held a slim 52-51 lead at the halftime break and things continued to see-saw back and forth between the two sides for much of the second half. Marshall went on a 7-0 run to lead by six with 15:48 left in the game, but James Madison responded and tied things back up at 65-65 less than two minutes later.
The teams stayed within five points of each other until less than a minute to play. It was one of the few times this year Marshall has found itself in a shootout, but it still found a way to win.
“Not backing down, in general, was the biggest part about tonight, especially down the stretch,” Taylor said. “We were up by two and four points and needed some key stops and guys like Micah, Tae, Jacob (Conner) and Wyatt (Fricks) played on a string tonight.”
Leading 85-83 with 58 seconds left in the second half, Anochili-Killen hit two clutch free throws to extend the Herd’s lead to four, then got a steal on the defensive end. Kinsey connected on both chances after Vado Morse picked up his third personal foul to push the lead to 89-83.
The Herd’s final seven points came off of free throws, one from Handlogten, four from Anochili-Killen and two from Kinsey to close out an important road win in league play.
“Great game from Obinna, diving on the floor and getting blocks. That’s the Obinna we know,” Kinsey said of his teammate. “He had confidence and came into the game with some energy you could see in his eyes and he was ready.”
Terrence Edwards score 26 points to lead the Dukes, who also got 16 and 14 point efforts from Takal Molson and Julien Wooden, respectively. Vado Morse scored a dozen and defending SBC men’s basketball player of the week Mezie Offurum was limited to just 16 minutes on the floor and held scoreless.
The Herd will put a bow on the regular season Friday as it travels to Norfolk, Virginia to face Old Dominion. A win over the Monarchs would secure the regular-season Sun Belt Conference title in the Herd’s first year in the league. Marshall holds a tiebreaker over Southern Miss, who is also 14-4 in league play after losing at ODU Wednesday night.