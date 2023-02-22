Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HARRISONBURG, Va. — For much of the night, the clamoring of a raucous crowd of James Madison fans ricocheted off the metal-lined wall of the Atlantic Bank Union Center.

But at the end of the night, a small group of Herd fans clad in kelly green and white went home with a smile.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Tags