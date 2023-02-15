Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

20230127 marshall bball 15.jpg
Marshall’s Kamdyn Curfman brings the ball down the floor against Louisiana-Monroe during a Sun Belt Conference basketball game Jan. 26 at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — For the first time this month, the Marshall men’s basketball team is preparing for a home game.

After playing four consecutive contests on the road, a two-week stretch during which the Herd went 3-1, Marshall faces Georgia Southern in the Cam Henderson Center at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

