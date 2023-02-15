HUNTINGTON — For the first time this month, the Marshall men’s basketball team is preparing for a home game.
After playing four consecutive contests on the road, a two-week stretch during which the Herd went 3-1, Marshall faces Georgia Southern in the Cam Henderson Center at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The game will be streamed on ESPN+. It will also serve as the team’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion game. Tickets are limited.
The Eagles (14-13, 7-7 SBC), one of just four teams to defeat the Thundering Herd in the Sun Belt Conference this season, enter tied for seventh in the league. The Herd (21-6, 10-4 SBC) is tied for second place after last week’s results.
“We’re glad to be back and off the road, but I’m glad we went 3-1,” senior Taevion Kinsey said. “We wanted 4-0, but I’m excited for what the future holds, get to the [Sun Belt] tournament and lock back in, clean some stuff up and capitalize at home.”
The Herd’s only loss during the stretch of road games came against Louisiana, with which it is tied in second place. That 10-point loss was the largest margin of defeat in any of the six losses for Marshall this year.
In an 81-76 loss to the Panthers on Jan. 5, Marshall was outrebounded 42-28 and the Eagles shot a blistering 57% from the floor, putting four different players in double-figure scoring. That effort was led by 18 points from Andei Savrasov, who has continued to play at a high level since then.
Savrasov leads the team in scoring (13.5 points per game) and has posted double-digit rebounds in each of his last four games. Additionally, he’s notched double-doubles in his last three games, becoming the first Eagle to do so since 2008 while ranking fourth in the league in field goal percentage (.492).
Georgia Southern took wins over James Madison and Arkansas State last week, while Marshall defeated Coastal Carolina and Georgia State.
Kinsey and Andrew Taylor each had strong performances last week and set career highs in scoring at 37 and 33 points, respectively. Kamdyn Curfman averages 12.1 points per contest and freshman Micah Handlogten is pulling in an average of 10.2 rebounds each outing.
Those efforts have helped tie a Marshall regular-season wins mark under coach Dan D’Antoni, which the Herd hops to break against Georgia Southern.
“Every game we play, these young men are going to make it a ball game, and I’m along for the ride,” D’Antoni said. “I’m riding [with] this team and they are taking me to places where, at this age in coaching, it’s an honor to be with them.”
