Marshall coach Charles Huff (center) watches from the sidelines during an NCAA football game against Notre Dame on Sept. 10, 2022, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. The Thundering Herd will have another chance to knock off a blue-blood program at Ohio State in 2024.
HUNTINGTON — Marshall athletic director Christian Spears said the Herd needs "another South Bend showing" on Sept. 21, 2024, referencing the support the football program received when it traveled to face Notre Dame last season.
Now, Marshall and Ohio State have agreed to a football game for the 2024 season at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, the athletic department announced Wednesday afternoon.
It's one of the largest single-game contracts in program history, with Marshall receiving a guaranteed payout of $1.6 million to play the game in Columbus. It will be the Herd and Buckeyes' third meeting in football.
“I’ve been fortunate to schedule a ton of football games over the years, but this one is special,” Spears said. “The leadership at Ohio State operates at another level and [associate athletic director] Carey Hoyt and [athletic director] Gene Smith created an opportunity for our team, our support staff, our spirit squads and our loyal fans to be part of the whole experience. We are very grateful for their efforts to get this deal done.”
The Buckeyes moved a home game to accommodate the matchup, shifting their contest with Western Michigan which was scheduled for Sept. 21 to Sept. 7.
In 2004, Marshall took No. 9 Ohio State to the final play in a 24-21 loss that ended on a 55-yard field goal by Ohio State’s Mike Nugent as time expired. In 2010, Marshall fell to No. 2 Ohio State 45-7 in the season opener.
With the announcement, the 2024 non-conference schedule now features two Power Five opponents within driving distance for Marshall fans. In addition to the newly signed agreement with Ohio State, Marshall will also travel to Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia, to take on Virginia Tech on Sept. 7, 2024.
“I love when college football comes together and I’m just genuinely excited and honored to bring our football team and our faithful fans to Ohio State in the fall of 2024,” Spears said.
Ticketing priority for those marquee road games will be given to those who are active Big Green and season-ticket holders. Time and television considerations for the matchup will be announced at a later date.
