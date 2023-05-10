Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

20220911 mu football 44.jpg
Marshall coach Charles Huff (center) watches from the sidelines during an NCAA football game against Notre Dame on Sept. 10, 2022, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. The Thundering Herd will have another chance to knock off a blue-blood program at Ohio State in 2024.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Marshall athletic director Christian Spears said the Herd needs "another South Bend showing" on Sept. 21, 2024, referencing the support the football program received when it traveled to face Notre Dame last season.

Now, Marshall and Ohio State have agreed to a football game for the 2024 season at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, the athletic department announced Wednesday afternoon. 

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.