HUNTINGTON — Grace Chelemen did her part to make Senior Day a success for Marshall. And Sydney Nester did as well with one inning of work to save the effort by starter Savannah Rice and deliver the Thundering Herd the win over Texas State, 2-1, in front of 479 fans Saturday at Dot Hicks Field.

“Made it interesting,” Marshall coach Megan Lyon Smith said. “Got it done on Senior Day and that’s big. Cailey [Joyce], Grace and Sydney have done so much for us.”

