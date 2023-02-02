Appalachian State led twice, but only for a combined 32 seconds.
In a nutshell, that's how the night went at the Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina, as the Marshall men's basketball team found an answer for every Mountaineer run on its way to a 66-58 win Thursday night.
The victory gives Marshall (19-5, 8-3 Sun Belt Conference) the season sweep over App State (13-11, 6-5 SBC) and was good for its third consecutive win on the road.
It was quite different from the first meeting between the two this season, a 26-point lopsided win for the Herd at home, but Andrew Taylor said that much was expected.
"Any time you play a team for a second time, it's going to be harder," Taylor said. "We've scouted each other and both tried to do some things (differently than) last time, and you have to adapt to that."
Taylor netted 11 of his game-high 21 points in the first half, helping balance out an otherwise rough shooting start in the highlands of North Carolina. Marshall hit just 30% of its attempts from the floor in the first 20 minutes, yet led App State 31-24 at halftime.
The Mountaineers used a small scoring run to jump in front of Marshall 8-7 in the early going, then the visitors rattled off seven straight points to lead by six, which included a 3 for 3 trip to the free throw line for freshman Wyatt Fricks after being fouled beyond the arc.
In the second half, App State used a quick start to the final period to surge ahead 35-33 with 15:28 left in the contest, but the Herd responded with 11 consecutive points and pushed the lead to nine, 44-35, in less than three minutes.
Things worked in Marshall's favor when Obinna Anochili-Killen and Micah Handlogten were on the floor, particularly in terms of defense. Without them on the floor, the Mountaineers strung together scoring runs. With them, the story wasn't the same.
"We finally got about eight or 10 minutes with Micah and Obinna out there," Herd coach Dan D'Antoni said of the his big men giving the team consistent minutes when it mattered most. "The first half, they sat most of it. Came out in the second half, and within 10 or 15 seconds, Micah was back on the bench, turned around twice and Obinna was following him."
The pair finished with four personal fouls each but played clean minutes down the stretch to help the Herd earn the victory. In their absence, Fricks and David Early combined for a dozen points off the bench to help keep things flowing for the Herd.
"I think everybody answered when they were called upon," Taevion Kinsey said. "The guys who came in and played off the bench did extremely well tonight, and this was a great team win."
Marshall made more free throws (15) than App State attempted (13), outrebounded the Mountaineers 41-39, forced more turnovers, got more second-chance points and doubled up the home team in bench points, 14-7.
Kamdyn Curfman scored all of his eight in the second half, while Handlogten pulled in 11 rebounds for Marshall. Three Mountaineers scored in double figures, led by Justin Abson's 16. Terance Marcum scored 14 and Donovan Gregory added 12 to go with six assists.
The Herd next faces Louisiana Saturday evening, the second outing of a four-game road swing. The Ragin' Cajuns entered Thursday in a tie for the Sun Belt Conference lead with Southern Miss. Marshall is currently third in the standings behind those two teams.