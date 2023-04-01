HUNTINGTON — Neither rain, nor wind, nor Georgia State pitching could keep the Marshall University softball from its appointed round-trippers.
Grace Chelemen hit a three-run home run and Camryn Michallas added a solo shot to lead the Thundering Herd to a 6-1 victory over Georgia State Saturday at wet, wind-swept Dot Hicks Field.
The triumph was a program-record 19th in a row as Marshall (29-3 overall, 5-0 Sun Belt Conference) improved to 15-0 at home.
Chelemen’s blast to the railroad tracks beyond the left-field wall was personal to the senior from Woodhaven, Michigan. Twice the Panthers (13-30, 2-5) walked Autumn Owen to get to Chelemen. The second time, she made them pay, smashing an outside-middle fastball for her sixth homer of the season to drive in Sydney Bickel and Owen.
“It was a moment where I had to sit and breathe and collect myself after the first time they pitched around Autumn to get to me,” Chelemen said. “I decided to stay calm and get a pitch that I liked. I just drove it and it went over. Some people take it personal. I’m definitely one of those people.”
Herd coach Megan Smith Lyon was thrilled with Chelemen turning motivation into production.
“It was really smart of them to walk Autumn,” Smith Lyon said. “Not so smart when you have Grace and Bub [Feringa] and Rielly [Lucas] behind her. The way Grace approaches things, she’s gritty. She has a lot of fight in her. When you do that to Autumn, [Chelemen] takes it personal. She steps in the box and is ready to annihilate someone. I love that mindset that she has. I hope they keep walking Autumn because Grace is going to have a field day.”
In the first inning, Bickel tripled, then scored on a single by Owen. Georgia State tied it in the third when Chloe Middlebrooks walked, stole second and went home on a throwing error.
In the fifth, Brooklyn Ulrich singled, moved to second on a sacrifice by Alex Coleman, went to third on a single by Bickel, then scored on a throwing error to give Marshall a 2-1 lead. Two batters later, Chelelmen homered to make it 5-1.
The Herd tacked on another run in the sixth when Michallas, a former Huntington High star, homered to left. The home run was her second of the season.
Bickel went 2 for 3. Sydney Nester (17-2) earned the win, allowing one hit, striking out seven and walking two. Elle Doolittle (6-5) allowed seven hits, walked two and fanned two to take the loss.
Nester was strong even though the Herd made three errors.
“That team puts a lot of pressure on the defense,” Lyon Smith said of the Panthers. “That’s their thing and it showed. We were a little frazzled for a bit, then we calmed down. Sydney handled it really well. It was good to see her take control.”
The teams are scheduled to play a doubleheader Sunday beginning at 10 a.m.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @sportsturtle11.