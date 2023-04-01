Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Neither rain, nor wind, nor Georgia State pitching could keep the Marshall University softball from its appointed round-trippers.

Grace Chelemen hit a three-run home run and Camryn Michallas added a solo shot to lead the Thundering Herd to a 6-1 victory over Georgia State Saturday at wet, wind-swept Dot Hicks Field.

Stories you might like

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @sportsturtle11.

Tags