HUNTINGTON — Even before the lights were turned on in the Cam Henderson Center on Wednesday morning, two incoming Marshall men's basketball freshmen were getting shots up.
For Kycen Pruett and Ryan Nutter, the real work began when the lights came on.
With assistant coach Adam Williams directing them and fellow assistant Cornelius Jackson observing from the team tunnel, the two newcomers went through another workout as they transition from high school seniors to college freshmen.
"The first week really got us prepared for what it's going to be like playing at this level," Pruett said. "Obviously it's not easy for us coming in, but we've got a good brotherhood going on, so it's been a good couple weeks."
After moving into the same dorm room some 10 days ago, Pruett and Nutter have been making the most of the early summer workouts while adjusting to life in Huntington.
"We're both locked in and not caught up in the other college stuff," Nutter said. "We're doing an online class that we're going through together every day, then there's workouts, too. It's about who you surround yourself with, and Kycen is a good roommate to have around."
Nutter, who is on scholarship at Marshall, had already committed to Dan D'Antoni's Thundering Herd when Pruett, a walk-on, took his official visit last October.
After the latter committed to the program, the two connected on social media and struck up a friendship early. They've carried it into the next chapter of their basketball careers.
"I had heard about him, and shortly after my visit, I committed because I loved it so much," Pruett said. "We got connected on social media, talked all the time, even FaceTimed, so it wasn't awkward at all getting moved in together because we were already pretty tight."
Moving in was the easy part. Once they got to the court is when reality set in.
"The pace is different; the physicality is different. Every little thing like shot quickness and moving to get a shot is all shrunk down. To be honest, I wasn't ready," Nutter said.
As a senior at Jerome High School in Dublin, Ohio, the point guard was named the Ohio Capital Cardinal Conference Player of the Year and a Division I All-Ohio selection. He led the Celtics in points and assists and finished as their second-leading rebounder, which helped Jerome to a district final appearance.
But what happened then doesn't carry much weight now.
"I'm used to being the guy, and here I'm the bottom guy," Nutter said. "I'm willing to go through those stages and earn my stripes, but it definitely helps having older guys teach you how to to play the offense, play at their pace and stay mentally tough when you're tired."
Pruett agreed, and both were thankful for the workouts that will bring them up to speed before the entire team arrives back on campus for summer practice in July.
"Coaches are pushing us hard every single time to give more and if we don't, they're going to get onto us," Pruett said. "These workouts help with adjusting to the pace coming from high school basketball to a high-level college basketball program."
What's there to do in the meantime? Expect to find both of them back in the gym.
"Run, run, run and run. I need to get my shot more consistent when I'm tired," Nutter said with a laugh. "I'll be dead tired and they're still having us shoot. We have to stay locked in. I mean, I puked and then had to come right back and shoot. Welcome to college."