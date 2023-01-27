Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20230127 marshall bball 11.jpg
Buy Now

Marshall takes on Louisiana-Monroe during an NCAA men’s basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, W.Va.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Marshall is looking for a rebound.

After watching a win slip from its grasp Thursday evening against Louisiana-Monroe, the Thundering Herd men's basketball team hopes to bounce back Saturday as Georgia State visits the Cam Henderson Center. 

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.