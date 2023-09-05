HUNTINGTON — The Marshall football team isn’t used to being held off the scoreboard for two quarters at a time.
In fact, it’s only happened twice in 27 games under coach Charles Huff — at Troy last season when the Herd was blanked in the first half and then last week in the season opener at home against Albany.
The games were vastly different from one another, mainly in that one was a win and the other a loss. Against the Trojans, Marshall found no consistency on that side of the ball, something it eventually did against the Great Danes.
“Did we win in flying-color fashion? No. But half the team in the country would trade places with us right now,” Huff said. “Trust me, ask the team that played last night [Clemson] -- they would love to trade places with the 1-0 barely won Herd.”
The offensive game plan was basic and intentional. Whether to leave Marshall's next opponent guessing or evaluate several team members who made their Thundering Herd debuts last week, it wasn’t an offensive showcase by any means, but Huff emphasized one thing — the Herd ended the night with a win.
“Don’t get me wrong, I’m not overshadowing the fact that we’ve got a lot of work to do and a lot to improve on,” Huff said, “but I’m not going to make our guys feel like we lost the game because we didn’t play up to the standards of Vegas or the Thundercast predictions or whatever else that may be.”
Quarterback Cam Fancher was 28 of 35 on his throws, which included an interception and a touchdown. Rasheen Ali carried 18 times for 137 yards and two scores, and two of Fancher‘s targets caught at least six passes: tight end Cade Conley and wide receiver Chuck Montgomery.
But it appears that the game plan was as much about eventually getting it going against Albany as it was preparing for Marshall's Week 2 opponent in its first road game: East Carolina.
“In the first half, we were just trying to figure out who can play base football,“ Huff said. “Let’s not fool ourselves, we could’ve went out and found a way to put up 60 points, and then we go down here to Greenville and get our face smacked in because you’ve still got to block that guy or tackle that guy.”
In 61 offensive plays — the fewest for Marshall in any win under Huff — the Herd amassed 413 yards of offense (174 in the first half) and was just 1 of 11 on third-down conversions and 1 of 3 on fourth down.
Huff said he heard and understands fans’ collective frustration with how things went Saturday and gave credit to them for showing up to the game and sticking around to the end of it, but didn’t apologize for getting to know the strengths and weaknesses of the Herd.
“I would’ve rather that happened and learned from Albany with us coming out with a close victory than go down here to Greenville and then it be like, ‘Well, what happened? You beat Albany 66 to whatever,'” Huff said.
Marshall faces ECU (0-1) Saturday and a Pirates defense that held Michigan standout running back Blake Corum to 73 yards on 10 attempts last Saturday in a 30-3 loss to open the year. Wolverines QB J.J. McCarthy threw for 280 yards and three touchdowns and missed on just four of his 30 passing attempts.