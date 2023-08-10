Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20230803 marshallfb 10.jpg
Buy Now

Marshall offensive lineman Trent Holler (55) and Logan Osburn (65) block defenders as Herd football players work through drills during the first practice of the season on Aug. 2 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Without hesitation, Marshall football coach Charles Huff said the offensive line has been the most improved position group from the end of last season through the first week of fall camp.

The group returns four starters from the 2022 campaign: Ethan Driskell at left tackle and Dalton Tucker on the right side opposite him, while Logan Osburn and Trent Holler will switch positions and move to right guard and center, respectively, for 2023.

Stories you might like

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.