Marshall offensive lineman Trent Holler (55) and Logan Osburn (65) block defenders as Herd football players work through drills during the first practice of the season on Aug. 2 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Without hesitation, Marshall football coach Charles Huff said the offensive line has been the most improved position group from the end of last season through the first week of fall camp.
The group returns four starters from the 2022 campaign: Ethan Driskell at left tackle and Dalton Tucker on the right side opposite him, while Logan Osburn and Trent Holler will switch positions and move to right guard and center, respectively, for 2023.
But why are they viewed as the most improved group? One of those returning starters said it has everything to do with attitude.
“I think we just had a chip on our shoulder,” Osburn, a former Cabell Midland High School standout, said. “We had a lot of people talk about us last year and saying we were the weak link of the team, and all of us took that to heart, especially I did.”
Circumstances weren’t exactly ideal for the offensive line last season after losing their position coach ahead of a Week 3 road trip to Bowling Green after a win at Notre Dame.
After allowing just four sacks in the first two games combined, helping the Herd to a 2-0 start, the unit gave up a total of nine in losses at Bowling Green and Troy as the team dropped to 2-2 through four games.
“In previous years here, the star of the whole team was the O-line,” Osburn said. “You had great talent here with Josh Ball, Alex Mollette, Will Ulmer, some really talented guys, and I feel like we kind of let those guys down in a way last year.”
In 13 games, Marshall’s opponents collected 36 sacks, costing the Herd 219 yards of offense — something that didn’t sit well with Osburn and company.
“We gave up way too many sacks, put way too much pressure on the quarterback, and I challenged the guys and said we had to do a better job,” he said.
There’s reason for optimism, however. Driskell and Osburn were each picked as first-team All-Sun Belt preseason players, a testament to the progress they made at the end of last season under Bill Legg’s direction after he took over. Tucker was a second-team selection.
This year, Legg won’t have to split offensive line and tight end coaching duties. Huff brought in Derek Shay to fill Legg’s vacancy working with tight ends once he made the switch to line coach.
“We’re developing a lot of young guys on both sides of the ball in those positions,” Huff said of the offensive and defensive lines. “When you look at the kids that are coming back and are now in their third year in the program, it’s so much easier.”
But there aren’t many of those experienced vets on the offensive line. Of the 17 offensive linemen listed on the roster, 10 are true or redshirt freshmen to go along with one sophomore, five juniors and only one senior in the bunch — that being Tucker.
To go with the four returning starters, Huff recruited valuable experience out of the transfer portal, bringing in Lloyd Willis from Florida State and Altrique Barlow from TCU. Both are juniors.
