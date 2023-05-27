Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

HUNTINGTON — A large video board is only the beginning of the planned transformation at a handful of sports facilities on Marshall’s campus, athletic director Christian Spears said.

In addition to ongoing upgrades at Joan C. Edwards Stadium, which includes a new $2.7 million video board which will replace the two existing scoreboards at the stadium, there are still plans to add video boards at the softball and soccer facilities and the baseball stadium, which remains on track for a 2024 opening.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

