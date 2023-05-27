HUNTINGTON — A large video board is only the beginning of the planned transformation at a handful of sports facilities on Marshall’s campus, athletic director Christian Spears said.
In addition to ongoing upgrades at Joan C. Edwards Stadium, which includes a new $2.7 million video board which will replace the two existing scoreboards at the stadium, there are still plans to add video boards at the softball and soccer facilities and the baseball stadium, which remains on track for a 2024 opening.
ANC Sports Enterprises is under contract to complete the installation of an upgraded video board at Joan C. Edwards Stadium, which stands just over 38 feet tall and is nearly 97 feet wide, one of the largest football scoreboards in the nation.
The contracted completion date is Aug. 30, just three days before the football team opens the season at home against Albany, but Spears said that project will likely be completed closer to mid-August.
At $2,773,068, the cost of the new board comes in slightly higher than what the athletic department spent in 2010 to build structures for and install both of the video boards and sound system that have been used in the stadium for the last 13 seasons. According to the HerdZone archives, the total cost of that project was approximately $2.4 million.
That price includes the video board and a new sound system, which Spears said he hopes improves the game day experience for fans inside. The larger board will not further reduce the seating capacity, which is 30,475 after tarping off all upper level seating in the south end zone before the 2022 season.
Once in place, the secondary board that has been attached to the Fred and Christine Shewey Building will be removed, athletic department officials said. According to a document received by The Herald-Dispatch, half of the cost was paid before work began and the remaining balance is due upon completion.
Once installed, that will complete the first phase of renovations at the football stadium, which Spears hopes is only the beginning. By 2027, the entire south end zone will be transformed, Marshall expects, and is likely to include additional private boxes.
Spears also said he also hopes to add standing-room-only, general admission options for spectators, but those plans are unofficial and have not been approved by the athletic department or the school’s Board of Governors.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.