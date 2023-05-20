Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Marshall was this close to ending a lost season with a special moment.

The Thundering Herd, 20 games under .500 entering the regular-season finale and already eliminated from postseason contention, grabbed two runs in the top of the ninth inning Saturday at Coastal Carolina to come within one, and still had a runner in scoring position with two outs.

Stories you might like

Tags