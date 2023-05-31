Autumn Owen hit 10 doubles for Marshall softball this season.
She doubled up on Wednesday.
Owen received her second All-American award in as many days Wednesday when the National Fastpitch Coaches Association named her to its All-American third team.
The junior catcher is the Thundering Herd’s second All-American in as many years and fifth all-time. She had previously been named to D1Softball’s second-team on Tuesday.
Owen joins former Marshall players Mya Stevenson (2022), Morgan Zerkle (2017), Jordan Dixon (2017) and four-time All-American selection Rachel Folden as the only Herd softball players to collect those accolades.
“Autumn is a special person, leader, teammate and player who represents Marshall with toughness, humility, and grit,” Marshall coach Megan Smith Lyon said in a release. “She leads by example on and off the field every single day and puts her team first 100% of the time. This honor is well-deserved and places her among the best ever to put on a Herd jersey. I am so proud of her and all she has accomplished and I am excited to see what she does next season.”
Owen, a first-team All-Sun Belt selection, finished as the league leader in home runs (19), runs batted in (71) and batting average (.444), earning her the league’s unofficial batting triple crown distinction.
In addition to leading the SBC in those statistical categories, Owen also etched her name in the record books with a few notable performances scattered across the team’s 45-10 season in which Marshall appeared in the Sun Belt Tournament championship game.
Her 71 runs batted in broke the Herd’s previous single-season record of 60. Owen had 22 multi-hit games in 2023, including seven games with three hits. She also had 22 multi-RBI games with 12 contests of at least three runs batted in and three games with four RBIs.
Owen slugged five home runs in a weekend at the Liberty Classic from Feb. 24-26, the most in a single weekend in program history.
Owen just completed her second season with the Thundering Herd after transferring in from Gardner-Webb where she spent three seasons but missed the entire 2021 campaign due to injury.
Her time in Huntington has been almost as fruitful as her tenure with the Runnin’ Bulldogs was.
Owen was the 2019 Big South Freshman of the Year and a top 25 finalist for the NFCA Division I Freshman of the Year after playing primarily as a catcher but spending some time at third base and shortstop.
In just 81 games at Gardner-Webb, Owen made her presence known with a .384 batting average, good for fourth all-time in Bulldogs history, and a career slugging percentage of .760. She drove in 72 runs and hit 17 homers. Owen also totaled 19 doubles and eight triples, and she was 21 of 23 in stolen bases.
In her first year with the Herd, Owen appeared in all but two games while hitting .354 with 51 hits that included 11 doubles and eight home runs in her 2022 campaign. She started 44 games at third base and five at catcher as a backup to Katie Adams that season, but started all 55 games behind the dish in 2023.