HUNTINGTON – The pitching of Sydney Nester and Bri Godfrey propelled Marshall to a doubleheader sweep of Southern Mississippi on Saturday in Sun Belt Conference softball at Dot Hicks Field.

The Thundering Herd (26-3 overall, 3-0 SBC) won the first game 4-0 behind Nester’s one-hitter, in which she struck out seven Golden Eagles to improve her record on the year to 15-2.

