STATESBORO, Ga. — Marshall hit a big mark and a round number in the opener of its final softball regular-season series on Thursday.
The Thundering Herd’s 4-0 win at Georgia Southern was both Marshall’s regular-season-record 41st victory of the year and the 900th in program history.
The Herd (41-9, 15-5 Sun Belt Conference) pushed a run across in the top of the fourth inning, another in the fifth and two more in the sixth to back Sydney Nester’s complete-game three-hit shutout at Eagle Field.
“It is an honor to be a part of the program with such a strong tradition that Marshall University softball has,” coach Megan Smith Lyon said in a release. “We are lucky to have the opportunity to continue the tradition for the program and we are honored to be here at this special university.”
Camryn Michallas’s RBI double to right-center plated Rielly Lucas in the fourth inning to put Marshall ahead. Autumn Owen chipped in a sacrifice fly in the fifth, scoring Bri Godfrey.
Bub Feringa’s two-run bouncing single up the middle knocked in Michallas and Lucas to set the final count.
Michallas had two of Marshall’s seven hits. She and Sydney Bickel each doubled.
Nester went the distance, scattering three hits and two walks. She fanned five Eagles, needing 99 pitches in a route-going performance to improve to 24-7 in the circle.
Alana Bernard took the decision for Georgia Southern, allowing four runs on seven hits over five innings. She punched out five Marshall hitters and walked one but dropped to 1-10.
Georgia Southern, which entered the weekend series needing one victory to clinch a spot in the SBC Tournament next week in Lafayette, Louisiana, dropped to 17-32 overall and 6-16 in league play.
Marshall’s all-time record improved to 900-694-3. It beat the Eagles for the ninth consecutive time.
Game 2 of the series is scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m. It will be televised on ESPN+. With a win, the Herd would tie for most overall victories in a single season. Marshall went 42-12 in 2017, when it reached the NCAA Tournament in Lexington, Kentucky.