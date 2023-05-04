Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

STATESBORO, Ga. — Marshall hit a big mark and a round number in the opener of its final softball regular-season series on Thursday.

The Thundering Herd’s 4-0 win at Georgia Southern was both Marshall’s regular-season-record 41st victory of the year and the 900th in program history.

