Marshall softball's regular season came to a close in a nearly perfect way.
The Herd swept Georgia Southern in the final series before the Sun Belt Conference tournament, capping the weekend with an 8-1 win at Eagle Field in Statesboro, Georgia, to pick up a school-record-setting 43rd win of the season.
"The reason we've won 43 games is the 18 girls on our roster. These young women are amazing. They have completely bought into the Marshall way," Herd coach Megan Smith Lyon said in a release. "They represent Marshall extremely well. They love the school. They fight for the 75. They give their all every day and I am so excited and so proud of them."
A five-run second inning was enough for the Herd (43-9, 17-5 Sun Belt) to power past Georgia Southern (17-34, 6-18) in the series finale, using Bri Godrey's triple to drive in the first two runs of the afternoon — her first career RBIs.
She came around to score on a single from Alex Coleman, and Rielly Lucas closed out the five-spot with a single that scored two additional runs, increasing the lead to 5-0.
Sydney Bickel plated a sixth run in the fourth inning on a double-steal attempt where Autumn Owen was thrown out at second base, but the throw allowed Bickel time to come home. Grace Chelemen's two-run double in the sixth frame brought in the final two Herd runs in the win.
The Eagles' only tally came in the fourth inning when Janai Conklin doubled to score Faith Ball, one of just four hits given up by Sydney Nester and the Herd. Marshall logged 13 hits and both teams played error-free softball.
After winning the SBC East Division, Marshall earned the No. 2 seed in the upcoming conference tournament which begins Wednesday in Lafayette, Louisiana. The Herd's first game is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinal round.
Nester earned the win, pitching another complete game, which included 11 strikeouts and a single earned run allowed.
Forty-three wins is the most in a season Marshall softball's 30-year history. On three previous occasions, the Herd had surpassed 40 wins — 2003, 2017 and and 2019.