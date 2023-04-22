Marshall running back Isaiah Gordon (24) celebrates following a touchdown as Marshall football's annual Green and White game takes place on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s spring game didn’t feature many big names, but the players behind them got a big opportunity to showcase the offense and defense in front of 5,577 Herd fans Saturday afternoon at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
For the second year in a row, the Black team that earned a win in the intra-squad scrimmage, making a 14-0 first-half lead in the first half behind explosive plays from the offense stand up in a 24-17 victory over the Green.
“Sometimes with the ‘2s’ and ‘3s,’ they get three plays and do good twice. OK, that’s great; well, what about 15 plays?” Herd coach Charles Huff said. “It gives them an opportunity to self-evaluate and self-assess and gives [coaches] a opportunity to find out where we are, depth-wise.”
So, without incumbent starting quarterback Cam Fancher, Cole Pennington and Cade Cunningham got the starts at QB. AJ Turner, Maurice Jones and a slew of others spent time in the backfield, and the defensive units got plenty of reps in the final scrimmage of the spring.
On the Black team’s opening drive, Pennington hit Bryan Robinson for 62 yards on a slant route to set up a 9-yard scoring run from Isaiah Gordon to open the scoring for the Black team. On its next drive, DeMarcus McElroy took three straight carries for 60 yards and a touchdown to double the lead.
“Me and my teammates were excited to get out there for the spring game, my first one. It was a good experience to have,” Pennington said. “Just going through each play trying to do my best with the reads and take my time with it, so it was a good experience.”
The Green didn’t get on the board until the second quarter and used defense to set things up.
Ishmael Ibraheem, a transfer from Texas, intercepted Pennington inside the 10-yard line and Maurice Jones found the end zone one play later, bringing the score to 14-7 with less than five minutes remaining in the first half.
Pennington threw for 101 yards of the 207 gained by the Black team. Kentucky transfer DeMarcus Harris caught two passes for 83 yards, the last of which was a 54-yard touchdown pass from Chase Harrison.
The Green team, even in defeat, proved to be well-balanced. Fancher didn’t play, but called plays for the Green squad, which ran for 158 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 29 carries. Quarterbacks Colin Parachek and Cunningham combined to go 11 of 24 for 131 yards.
Parachek’s third-quarter touchdown run set the final score of 24-17. Placekickers Sean Meisler and Rece Verhoff made field goals of 35 and 27 yards, respectively, and were perfect on extra-point attempts.
Defensively, Jadarius Green-McKnight led the Green team with four tackles and a quarterback hurry. A.G. McGhee had four total tackles and two for loss on the Black team. Joe Murray logged a sack, a quarterback hurry and a pass breakup.
McElroy finished with six carries for 66 yards and a touchdown on the Green team. On the Black team, AJ Turner and Maurice Jones each ran for 74 yards and Jones added a touchdown to the tally. Caleb Coombs caught one pass for 36 yards.
A bountiful steak dinner awaits the members of the Black team tomorrow, which marks the end of the spring practice period for the Thundering Herd. The losers get hot dogs and baked beans.
“It’s two years in a row for me, man. I’ve been on the losing team two years in a row,” Turner said with a laugh.
It’s also the second year in a row that Bryan Robinson will eat the same meal, but his experience has been different from that of Turner’s.
“I’ll be eating good tomorrow,” Robinson said.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.