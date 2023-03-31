The Marshall baseball team spread the wealth Friday evening in the series opener with Louisiana-Monroe, earning a 13-6 victory in the series opener at the Warhawks' Malone Stadium in Monroe, Louisiana.
In a win that snapped a three-game skid, Herd pitcher Patrick Copen earned his second consecutive victory and showed why he was named the Sun Belt Conference Pitcher of the Week, following up his dominant performance at Old Dominion a week ago with another quality start Friday night.
Copen pitched six complete innings, allowing seven hits and four runs as the Marshall bats came alive to support his effort.
The Herd cracked the scoreboard first, using Calen Smith's double to score Owen Ayers in the top of the first before ULM jumped in front in the bottom of the inning behind a two-run home run from Kade Dupont to lead 2-1.
That was the only lead of the contest for the Warhawks, and it was brief.
In the top of the second, Luke Edwards singled to score two runs, putting Marshall back in front, and then scored on Ayers' sacrifice fly for a 4-2 lead.
The Herd continued to add to its tally over the remaining innings and was only scoreless in two frames -- the third and the seventh -- and capped things off with five runs in the final two innings for the seven-run victory.
ULM added one run in the second and fourth innings and plated two more in the eighth inning.
The Herd collected 16 hits in the victory to the Warhawks' nine and got production from every spot in the lineup as each player who stepped into the batter's box registered at least one hit.