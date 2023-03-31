HUNTINGTON — There’s little doubt that Marshall football coach Charles Huff liked his team’s effort on the second practice of spring more than the first.
Now after two days away from the field, they’ll return to cap the first week of spring ball with a Saturday practice that will test their retention of skills and attention to detail after a couple days of film study in place of an onfield practice Friday.
“The ability to review and teach off of live film is better than coming out and running another 70 plays,” Huff said. “Sometimes you run plays and you forget what you did on play one because you’re on play 20. You get a chance to really go back and dive into the film, the meetings, the coaching points and the detail.”
If the improvement from Wednesday to Saturday is anything like it was from Monday to Wednesday, it should be a spirited practice that will likely see players take part in their first live periods of the spring period.
“We actually looked like a football team today. We had better energy, better attention to detail [and] guys played with a lot more confidence,” Huff said after Wednesday afternoon’s practice. “Obviously on day one there’s some anxiety. It’s the first day of spring. But today was much better.”
Part of that energy is coming from a group of veterans that have truly taken ownership of the team after some time off following the Myrtle Beach Bowl victory.
“You could see some of the guys we expected to have some game start to [show] that. We were able to start to see a little bit of consistency from the older guys,” Huff said. “What you’re starting to see is the confidence in the leaders knowing I’ve empowered them to [take control] of this team. I’m the head coach and I’ll take the criticism, but this is [their] team.”
The spring roster features 24 newcomers, of whom 15 are freshmen in terms of eligibility. That means 80 players are returning from last season and can be expected to provide depth across multiple positions.
Ingraining those players into Huff’s system now becomes the challenge, which is where the focus has been and will be throughout the rest of spring practice.
“We’ve got good players, but good players that don’t do what they are supposed to do consistently aren’t good,” Huff said. “What we’ve got to do is refine and hone in the constancy of the details.”
