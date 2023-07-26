WHEELING -- The echoes of Marshall Thundering Herd fans rang throughout WesBanco Arena Tuesday evening after witnessing fourth-seed Herd That, a Marshall alumni team, blow past fifth-seed Zoo Crew, a Pitt alumni team, 86-71 in the first round of the West Virginia Regional in The Basketball Tournament (TBT).
The victory gave Herd That its fourth straight opening round victory in the TBT. The Marshall alumni team will go toe-to-toe with the region's top seed, Best Virginia, on Thursday at 7 p.m. inside WesBanco Arena.
Herd That jumped out to a 13-0 lead in the opening quarter, which later grew to a 22-7 early advantage. Zoo Crew never led in Tuesday's contest.
"That was our plan from the jump, is to come out on a hot start," said Jon Elmore after posting 13 points and six assists. "At the same time, we took our foot off the gas a little bit and had a few breakdowns. We got a little lax. We were too high-feeling. It is matter of staying level-headed, no matter [if] we are making a run or they are making a run, and playing the way we preached the last five to six days.
"Overall, I thought it was a great win. It was ugly at times, but that is how it is in TBT. You grind it out and live for another day."
While Herd That's offense was clicking, its defensive intensity kept disrupting Zoo Crew's offensive sets. The Pitt alumni team struggled early, only shooting 20% in the opening frame, which led to a 13-point deficit, 24-11.
Herd That's double-figure advantage quickly dwindled after Zoo Crew out-scored Herd That, 8-2, in the first three minutes of the second quarter, making it 26-19.
The Marshall alumni team answered by having four different players score its next eight points, including a pair of thunderous dunks by Ryan Kelly and Derek Cooke Jr.
Yet, Zoo Crew hung around and cut its deficit to seven going into halftime, 43-36. Former Pitt Panther Sam Young was vital in the final 6:07, scoring 11 of Zoo Crew's 15 points. Young finished with 20 points.
Elmore said that being reminded of the prize served as motivation when opposing teams respond with big runs.
"The biggest thing we continuously preached in training camp was, 'We are playing for a million dollars on ESPN. If you can't play hard and get ready for a game like that and bring energy while you are in, then you are in the wrong place.' One through 12, however many minutes guys get or don't. Guys on the ground diving for a loose ball. You have to play hard.
"We are going to have to bring it even more next game."
Gray dazzled in the first 18 minutes, scoring 16 of his game-high 27 points. The former Houston guard only missed one shot, shooting 6 for 7 in the opening half.
"These guys reached out and welcomed me in," Gray said. "They have a good core group of guys that are familiar with each other. Basketball is a simple game. You pass when you need to pass. You shoot when you need to shoot. You do what you are good at. If you do that good as a unit, you are got a good team and tough to deal with.
"No one is going to perfect the team chemistry in the TBT, unless you are playing with each other all summer. It is about who gets hot and who understands each other."
Herd That picked up where it left off in the opening five minutes, out-scoring Zoo Crew, 14-5. However, Zoo Crew responded after its cold shooting and trimmed Herd That's 16-point lead to eight, 56-49, with 1:43 remaining in the third.
The Marshall alumni team went into the final frame with an eight-point lead, 63-55.
Zoo Crew got within four, 69-65, with 6:06 remaining in the fourth thanks to a 7-0 burst capped off by a 3-pointer from Jamel Artis. Artis posted a team-high 21 points on 56% shooting.
Elmore credited Herd That's defense down the stretch.
"That was one of our focal points going into this year, picking up the defensive intensity, energy and toughness," Elmore said. "We have always been able to score points, but can you get stops when you need them? We added JP [Tokoto], Rob, [Taevion Kinsey] and Jarrod West. You have to win games on both end of the court and get stops when you need them."
Elmore also said that the depth of this year's team is vital when progressing in the TBT.
"We have 12 guys, and everyone can't play 38 or 40 minutes," Elmore said. "Everyone has to be pulling on the rope in one direction, tug-of-war style, to win the games."
The Elam Ending target score was set for 86. Following an Elmore triple, Gray scored the final five points, including three free throws after Greg Elliott fouled Gray in the act of shooting.
Herd That finished the game with 21 assists on 11 turnovers. HT also bullied Zoo Crew down low, out-scoring Zoo Crew 50-26 in the paint.