Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

WHEELING -- The echoes of Marshall Thundering Herd fans rang throughout WesBanco Arena Tuesday evening after witnessing fourth-seed Herd That, a Marshall alumni team, blow past fifth-seed Zoo Crew, a Pitt alumni team, 86-71 in the first round of the West Virginia Regional in The Basketball Tournament (TBT).

The victory gave Herd That its fourth straight opening round victory in the TBT. The Marshall alumni team will go toe-to-toe with the region's top seed, Best Virginia, on Thursday at 7 p.m. inside WesBanco Arena.

Stories you might like

Taylor Kennedy covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-7935 or tkennedy@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Taylor_Kennedy7 on Twitter.

Tags