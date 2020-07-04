HUNTINGTON — Stevie Browning and Jon Elmore were more than happy to be spectators on Saturday as The Basketball Tournament got underway.
After 115 days without live basketball to enjoy, they watched as TBT got underway with four first-round games on Saturday.
“Basketball is back!” Elmore tweeted on Saturday morning. “Excited to watch the @thetournament games today and get to lace them up tomorrow! It’s time to make a run.”
Starting Sunday, Elmore, Browning and their Herd That teammates won’t just be satisfied with watching, however.
They will take the floor at 2 p.m. to start their quest for $1 million against Peoria All-Stars, which was entered into the tournament on Friday when Playing for Jimmy V withdrew due to a positive COVID-19 test.
For Herd That, the journey to TBT has been one with plenty of twists and turns.
The team underwent four COVID-19 tests over the course of a 10-day training camp to make sure that they were good to go once they entered the bubble.
Two of their scheduled opponents were not as fortunate.
Best Virginia had multiple players test positive when the teams were announced which led to the team withdrawing from the tournament.
Then, on Friday, Playing for Jimmy V had a positive test come up just 48 hours prior to the scheduled contest, which led to their removal and the insertion of Peoria All-Stars into their slot to take on Herd That.
Upon arrival, Herd That went through another round of testing — this one a saliva test — before going through an 18-to-24 hour isolation period in which they had contact with no one.
Once nside the bubble that is Hyatt Downtown, there is not much contact with the outside world. Players are there with their teammates with nothing but time on their hands.
“You have plenty of time to think,” Browning said early in the week. “There’s not much else going on.”
That thinking process has allowed players to focus on the task at hand, and the isolation has made them hungrier than ever to hit the court.
It is almost like putting lions in a cage. As soon as they get out, they go for blood.
As Elmore told CBS Sports’ writer James Herbert, everything is in its proper perspective as the team gets set to take on Peoria All-Stars on Sunday as one of 24 teams with eyes on a million-dollar prize.
“The big thing we talked about with our team was just the goal,” Elmore told Herbert. “What are we doing it for? One, you get a chance to play live basketball on national television again. Two, there’s ($1 million) on the line.
“So, we’ll sit in our room for as long as you want if you give us a chance to play for that much money on national TV as the first live basketball back.”
With a win on Sunday, Herd That would move on to face The Money Team at 2 p.m. on Thursday on ESPN.