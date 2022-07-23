Marshall fans looking forward to experiencing a little Sun Belt Conference flavor can do so early at The Basketball Tournament this weekend.
It will be a Marshall-vs.-James Madison feel on Sunday evening as Herd That - the Marshall-based team - takes on Founding Fathers - the James Madison-based team - in the first round at 5 p.m. on Sunday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
The goal is simple for both teams: be the last team standing.
The winning team in the 64-team tournament wins $1 million, which is enough to get the blood flowing for anyone.
"There's a small margin from us winning the whole thing," Herd That guard/general manager Jon Elmore said. "The goal is to keep going, keep building it up, and the end goal is to win the million - that's what everybody is here for."
With that much money on the line, everyone is going to be amped up for the West Virginia Regional of TBT, which gets started with four matchups on Sunday.
"We know everyone is going to play hard," Herd That guard Stevie Browning said. "When it comes down to $1 million, it makes people tick a little different. You'll see grown men diving around for loose balls. We have to come out and go over and above how they are playing."
Herd That added some pieces to go with Elmore, Browning and the Marshall foundation of players to add to the scoring while fitting the system that made Marshall successful.
The addition and impact of versatile frontcourt player Justin Johnson is one that most members of Herd That - several of whom played against him as a rival at Western Kentucky - are excited to see.
"He gave us 20 [points] almost every time we saw him," Browning said of Johnson. "I'd rather play with him than against him, that's for sure. He used to dog us."
Cameron Young and Trey Porter are two other guys to focus on as key contributors to the scoring load.
Young enjoyed a successful year in the NBA G-League, averaging 20 points per game, while Porter - formerly at Old Dominion - also brings talent to the frontcourt as a 6-11 center.
Herd That will take on a Founding Fathers team that features plenty of athleticism and talent with guys such as Ron Curry, Cordaryl Ballard and Andre Nation leading the way.
Herd That and Founding Fathers meet in the third game of the day, while Best Virginia - WVU's TBT team - plays Virginia Dream in the nightcap.
Browning said that Herd That's style and the hometown feel for both Herd That and Best Virginia should bring plenty of fans to Charleston for The Basketball Tournament.
"We play a Southern West Virginia type of basketball game and people tend to like it," Browning said.
If Herd That and Best Virginia both win on Sunday, they will face each other in Tuesday's second round in Charleston.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.