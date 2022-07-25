All it took was one tweet from The Basketball Tournament’s Twitter account to summarize what Tuesday night’s 8 p.m. matchup between Herd That and Best Virginia means.
It has hit a national and even worldwide scale for those who follow the summer event intently.
“The biggest rivalry game in TBT history,” the tweet said. “Best Virginia vs Herd That. (TUESDAY) NIGHT IN CHARLESTON.”
While many eyes nationally will be on the 8 p.m. battle at Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, there are a lot of different levels to the game.
First off, there is the base layer, which is good ol’ fashioned pride in the Mountain State where Marshall’s contingent and West Virginia’s fan base get to square off.
Everything about the two sides clash — the colors, the personalities, the playing styles.
Everything.
The next layer to this is the players — many of whom are representing their collegiate side, and many of whom have experienced the Marshall-West Virginia rivalry before.
Back in college, those guys didn’t necessarily know each other well, other than that they suited up in a jersey that they were born and groomed to hate.
That isn’t the case, now, though.
Outside of the rivalry hatred, Herd That players and Best Virginia’s players all have a deep respect for each other, which has grown since many of those involved in Tuesday’s game have gone their separate ways into the professional ranks.
“We’re familiar with a lot of their guys,” Herd That’s Jon Elmore said. “We work out together in the summer and we know each other from playing overseas professionally. We just look forward to the environment, the atmosphere. It’s going to be electric in here.”
That doesn’t keep the banter leading into the game from being fun, though.
The respect and even friendship that has built between the two sides adds another layer to the game, as well.
In addition to playing for school pride and the fan bases of the Mountain State, Herd That’s guys know there is nothing worse than losing to friends because you have to hear about it forever.
No one associated with Tuesday night’s game wants that — especially with the potential $1 million on the line for the teams — which is why Elmore drew the proverbial line in the sand.
“Those relationships are there, but once the game starts, there’s no friends on the court,” Elmore said. “Our goal is to win the $1 million, so all that friendship stuff is over with.”
The theatrics surrounding the game are fun with TBT embracing both Herd That and Best Virginia, each featuring two of the more active social media teams in the event.
There were old TBT podcast clips that resurfaced Monday with Elmore and John Flowers of Best Virginia each discussing a side wager — a steak dinner, perhaps — associated with the contest, should it happen.
Now that it is happening, pomp and circumstance has given way to preparation as the two sides each took the court for practice on Monday.
For Herd That, the length, interior presence and depth of Best Virginia pose problems, which means the Marshall-based team must be at its best in areas where it thrives to counter those advantages.
Those include 3-point shooting, a quick-strike offense and a quick transition game that wears the opposition down.
Also, when Herd That gets to the foul line, it must convert, which is something the team did not do on Sunday, finishing just 16 of 31 at the foul line.
Herd That got the win despite Elmore and Cameron Young — the two expected leading scorers — struggling to a combined 5-of-21 shooting performance.
As they look to Tuesday’s matchup, the goal for Herd That is to turn that around.
“I think as the games go on, the law of percentages or averages will kick in and I think we’ll even back out to a much better percentage,” Herd That guard Stevie Browning said.
The winner of Tuesday night’s contest will play in the West Virginia Region championship, which is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday.