PHILADELPHIA — An Elam Ending comeback fell just short for Herd That in the semifinals of The Basketball Tournament on Wednesday evening.
Team Heartfire called a timeout with 3:58 left in the fourth quarter while holding a 65-56 lead over Herd That to set the target score of 73. Herd That responded by going on a 9-2 run to pull within two points, but Raphiael Putney had other plans.
Putney finished with 14 points, none bigger than a 3-point bank shot to end the game and send Team Heartfire to the TBT championship game with $1 million waiting to be awarded to the winning team.
For Herd That, it ended a run of four straight wins that took the Marshall University alumni team deeper in the TBT field than it had ever been. But on Wednesday Herd That missed its first 16 shots from beyond the arc and never found a rhythm in a 73-68 loss.
"In these kinds of tournaments it doesn't matter what happened in the previous games, it's about what happens in the moment," said Jon Elmore, who scored just two points in the loss. "I feel like we just had a little bit of a letdown. That hurts and it's a sad way to go out, but a heck of a journey."
Many of the key contributors for Heartfire were also on Team 23, the team that knocked Herd That out of TBT 2021 in the West Virginia Regional.
Craig Sword was one of those, and hit the game-winner in a 74-71 victory two years ago. Sword totaled eight points Tuesday, but four of them came on consecutive free throws that extended Heartfire's lead to a game-high 16 in the second half after a shooting foul was called against JP Tokoto and Ot Elmore received a dead-ball technical on the bench during the stoppage in play.
That dug a hole Herd That never could climb out of, though it came close.
Rob Gray kickstarted the comeback effort with the team's first triple after the Elam Ending target score had been set at 73. Tokoto added a layup and James Kelly chipped in a basket-and-1, and JaCorey Williams' transition dunk made it 69-66 in the blink of an eye.
"That was tough. Big props to the group for fighting back, making it a game and making it interesting," Gray said. "I wish (Putney's) shot would've hit the backboard and gone off the rim, because I feel like we could've put some pressure on them."
Marshall coach Dan D'Antoni made the trip to Philadelphia and joked after the loss that Putney needed to call "bank" for the game-winner to count.
That's not in TBT's rulebook, though, and it squelched Herd That's run two wins short of the $1 million prize.
Tokoto led Herd That with 27 points and was one of the only reasons Herd That remained in striking distance, coming up with points by driving through contact to the basket and cashing in from the free throw line.
Gray added 16 in the final game of his first tournament with Herd That. Williams scored five points in the first quarter to build a 16-9 lead for Herd That but added just three over the last three periods.
Poor shooting plagued Heartfire in the opening quarter as it knocking down just two of 14 field goals.
But as the name might suggest, the team caught fire and opened the second period on a 22-3 scoring run to lead by a dozen. The streak was sparked by Marcus Hall, who rattled off seven straight points, and a transition dunk from Eric Griffin put Heartfire back in front 18-16 less than two minutes into the period.
Herd That retook the lead 19-18 but then fell behind again after allowing a 12-0 run, and Heartfire never surrendered that lead.