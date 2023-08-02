Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

PHILADELPHIA — An Elam Ending comeback fell just short for Herd That in the semifinals of The Basketball Tournament on Wednesday evening. 

Team Heartfire called a timeout with 3:58 left in the fourth quarter while holding a 65-56 lead over Herd That to set the target score of 73. Herd That responded by going on a 9-2 run to pull within two points, but Raphiael Putney had other plans. 

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

