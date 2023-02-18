Marshall's Kamdyn Curfman (11), left, readies to make a pass over Troy's Darius McNeill (1) as the Marshall University men's basketball team takes on Troy on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The Troy Trojans, riding a four-game win streak coming into Saturday's contest against the Thundering Herd, hung their hat on rebounding and forcing turnovers.
But at the end of the night, Marshall effectively canceled out those advantages. The Herd outrebounded the Trojans by eight and forced more than twice the number of turnovers it committed, ending its regular season home slate with an 88-78 win to lock up a double bye in the upcoming Sun Belt Conference Tournament.
It was Senior Night at the sold-out Cam Henderson Center as Andrew Taylor, Taevion Kinsey and Goran Miladinovic were each honored prior to tipoff, as were senior members of cheerleading and dance teams.
Taylor and Kinsey, playing together for the final time on the Herd's home floor, combined for 49 points and 11 assists in the win. Taylor scored 25, followed by 22 from Kinsey to pace Marshall.
Obinna Anochili-Killen and Kamdyn Curfman each chipped in 15 points. Micah Handlogten pulled down 10 rebounds.
"It's been a long journey. A lot of time spent in this gym, a lot of mornings, a lot of late nights, but I wouldn't wanted to do it anywhere else," Kinsey said after the Herd's 23rd win of the season. "I've loved every team I've played on, but there is something special about this team."
Then he looked at Taylor, who stood next to him and explained how much it meant to experience this season together. Taylor, who is listed as a senior but does have one more year of eligibility, has scored at least 25 points in each of the past four games to boost his season average above 20 points per game.
But the biggest shot of the night came from Curfman.
His 3-pointer with 1:30 left, one that coach Dan D'Antoni said was shot "from the next neighborhood over," put the game out of reach after Troy had clawed back to within four points, 81-77.
"For all you people who (think) Kam misses too many 3s, good thing he took that last one, because that one put the dagger in them," D'Antoni said.
The junior transfer shot 10 times from beyond the arc and made half of them, but after an 11-2 scoring run dwindled a 13-point lead to four with less than two minutes to go, that shot electrified the sellout crowd of 5,711 and all but sealed the Trojans' fate.
"We took our foot off the gas and started playing not to lose instead of to win," Taylor said of the second-half slip. "In those situations, we still have to be able to attack and get a bucket, but it was another good learning opportunity for us."
Troy got a 22-point effort from Nelson Phillips, who also pulled in seven rebounds. Darius McNeill (18) and Zay Williams (12) each finished in double figures. The Trojans bench outscored the Herd's 33-2.
It was Marshall's night from the start, and the team didn't let the emotion of Senior Night get in the way of taking care of business.
The Herd led from start to finish, scoring the first seven points and jumping in front by double digits just eight minutes into the contest. With six minutes left in the first half, the trio of Kinsey, Taylor and Curfman had each scored nine points and helped the Herd to a 31-19 lead.
The defense was just as active as the offense was. Anochili-Killen pulled in six rebounds and blocked three shots. Handlogten, Taylor and Curfman each had two steals. Marshall forced 22 Trojan turnovers in the win.
Marshall has just two games left in the regular season, at James Madison Wednesday and at Old Dominion Friday. The Dukes are 20-9 overall and 11-5 in league play after a win over Louisiana on Saturday night. JMU, Marshall and Southern Miss have locked up double byes in the SBC Tournament, which begins Feb. 28.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.