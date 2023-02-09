Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Marshall men's basketball coach Dan D'Antoni is certainly no stranger to winning in Myrtle Beach, and Thursday night was no different.

In his ninth year as coach of the Herd, D'Antoni returned to Horry County, where he coached the Socastee High School boys basketball team for three decades. This time, he coached up the Thundering Herd to a 92-74 victory over Coastal Carolina at the HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina.

