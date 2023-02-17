Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20230212 mu women 19.jpg
Buy Now

Marshall's Kendall Miller (1) puts up a shot as the Herd takes on Texas State during a Sun Belt Conference women’s basketball game Feb. 11 at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

Games aren't won by players staring at their feet.

"We've got to get our chins up," Marshall University women's basketball coach Tony Kemper said after a 63-61 loss to Georgia Southern on Thursday in Statesboro, Georgia. "I think this a team that has a lot of ability to play. We have to get our heads up and find a way to get back on the right side of things."

Tim Stephens is a sports writer for HD Media.