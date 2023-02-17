Games aren't won by players staring at their feet.
"We've got to get our chins up," Marshall University women's basketball coach Tony Kemper said after a 63-61 loss to Georgia Southern on Thursday in Statesboro, Georgia. "I think this a team that has a lot of ability to play. We have to get our heads up and find a way to get back on the right side of things."
The Thundering Herd (15-11 overall, 8-7 Sun Belt Conference) visits Georgia State (10-18, 4-11 SBC) at 2 p.m. Saturday. Marshall beat the Panthers 50-45 on Feb. 4 in Huntington.
Kemper said he expects a challenge in Atlanta.
"It'll be a tough game on the road," he said. "It always is. We have to be level-headed about the things that cost us a chance to win in Statesboro and fix them, become more consistent."
The No. 1 priority is rebounding; Georgia Southern beat the Herd 47-26 on the boards. The Eagles scored just 11 points off offensive rebounds, but Kemper said the toll they took wasn't reflected on the stat sheet.
"They were definitely the aggressor," Kemper said. "When you look at the stats, it's odd. It doesn't look like it hurt us that much. They only had 11 second-chance points off of them, but some of them were backbreakers in having to guard again.
"They're a good offensive basketball team. When you get them to miss and can't get the rebound, it's frustrating. It's hard to build momentum on the offensive end."
Deasia Merrill averages a team-best 7.3 rebounds per contest for Georgia State. Her 13.5 points a game average is second to Mikyla Tolivert's 14.8.
Roshala Scott leads Marshall at 17.4 points a game. Abby Beeman scores 13.7 and grabs a team-high 6.4 rebounds per outing.